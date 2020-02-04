Greg Olsen free agency: Pro Bowl tight end to meet with Seahawks, Bills and Redskins, per report
The former Panther won't be out of work very long
It looks as if Greg Olsen will find a new NFL home soon. The 34-year-old was officially released by the Carolina Panthers after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV, as the team moves forward under new head coach Matt Rhule. Olsen released a statement thanking the Panthers for his time with the club, having landed there via trade in 2011 -- following the expiration of his rookie deal with the Chicago Bears.
The next question for Olsen becomes whether to consider retirement or to play on for another team, and he's clearly leaning toward the latter. He's reportedly expected to meet with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and there's a glaring connection to at least two of those teams.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane knows Olsen well from their time together with the Panthers, where Beane served as director of football operations and assistant general manager prior to landing in Buffalo. He was key in Carolina acquiring Olsen from Chicago nearly a decade ago, but he'll have to contend with stiff competition in the Redskins, and from a friend of them both -- seeing as longtime Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is now calling the shots for Dan Snyder's bunch.
The Redskins are now also in need of a veteran tight end after Vernon Davis chose to retire this offseason, leaving a void for Olsen to immediately fill. Of course, Olsen himself is throwing leverage toward the Seahawks, who he referenced in a humorous, but telling, tweet.
Again, that doesn't sound like someone considering hanging up his cleats, for broadcasting or any other reason.
While he does have suitors, Olsen will need to convince NFL teams he can remain durable going forward. He finished two of his last three seasons on injured reserve due to a fractured foot and a re-aggravation of it, along with having ruptured his plantar fascia in 2018. He fared much better on the injury front this past season, delivering 597 receiving yards in the process, but he did miss two games and registered only two touchdowns in 14 starts.
Having not played a complete season since 2016, and being in the dusk of his NFL career, there's reason to take pause when considering signing Olsen. That said, the three-time Pro Bowler has proven he can contribute to some degree when healthy, and his football IQ is something that can't be denied.
And that's why more than one team is willing to meet with him, particularly those who could use help at the tight end position.
