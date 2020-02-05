Greg Olsen free agency: Tight end disappointed Bears haven't called him yet, willing to return to Chicago

As it turns out, the parting of ways between Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers was as mutual as it was initially framed, but the reality remains that the three-time Pro Bowl tight end must now find a new NFL home. Olsen has options at the moment, and that includes retiring to move into an obvious broadcasting role that awaits him post-football. It's clear he'll hit pause on that for now though, refusing to hang up his cleats and having already set up meetings with at least three teams.

While the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins all get ready to have a sit-down with the 34-year-old, he can't help but look at his phone and wonder why the Chicago Bears haven't called him yet. In an interview following his official release from the Panthers, Olsen admits he thought -- and hoped -- the Bears would be the first team to ring his phone.

So far, however, they haven't.

"I'll be honest, in my heart I was hoping they would have been one of the first calls," he confessed, via ESPN1000 in Chicago. "To my knowledge we have not heard from them. Whether or not they do or not is hard to say."

Olsen is interested in playing for the Bears for a couple of obvious reasons.

The first is because he's a former first-round pick of the Bears (2007) who went on to be named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in his first season. He went on to sign with the Panthers in free agency following the expiration of his rookie deal, but would love to take his football career full circle by returning to Chicago. The other reason is more glaring, in that the Bears desperately need help at the tight end position and while Olsen has had injury issues the last three seasons, he's still exponentially more productive than who the Bears fielded in 2019.

The most receiving yards they got from a tight end last season was 91, courtesy of J.P. Holtz, and the unit as a whole combined to produce only 395 yards and two touchdowns -- spread over five, yes five, different tight ends. Contrarily, Olsen grabbed 202 more yards and mustered the same number of touchdowns in only 14 games played, and so it'd make perfect sense on that level alone for Olsen to get a call from the Bears.

They could do worse. As a matter of fact, they already did.