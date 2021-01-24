Greg Olsen has announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2007-2010), Carolina Panthers (2011-2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2020). Olsen made the announcement prior to Sunday's NFC Championship Game on the Fox broadcast, and will join Fox's broadcast team for the 2021 season.

Olsen finished with 742 catches for 8,683 yards and 60 receiving touchdowns in his career, earning three Pro Bowl appearances -- all with the Panthers (2014-2016). He finished with three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, just one of eight tight ends to accomplish the feat: Only Tony Gonzalez, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten have more 1,000-yard seasons.

Olsen is fifth all-time in receiving yards amongst tight ends with two of the four (Gonzalez, Shannon Sharpe) in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the other two (Jason Witten, Antonio Gates) heading there. He's also fifth amongst all tight ends in receptions and eighth in receiving touchdowns.

This past season, Olsen caught 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown with the Seahawks after spending the previous nine seasons in Carolina. He's third on the Panthers' all-time list in receptions (524), yards (6,463) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (39).

Olsen signed a deal to be the No. 2 NFL television analyst for Fox once he retired from the league. He aspired to be a sports broadcaster, even calling games for Fox during his team's bye week in the past.