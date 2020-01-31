Greg Olsen would consider reuniting with Ron Rivera if he decides to continue playing in 2020, per report

As of Friday, Greg Olsen has not made a definitive decision on whether or not he will play football in 2020, which would mark his 14th season in the NFL. But if he decides to return for another season, Olsen, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, would consider playing for the Redskins. The move would reunite Olsen with his former coach, Ron Rivera, who was hired by the Redskins after parting ways with the Panthers with four weeks remaining in the 2019 regular season.

The report comes a day after Olsen and the Panthers announced that they have mutually parted ways after nine seasons together. Olsen was entering the final year of a contract that was going to pay him a base salary of $6.6 million, according to Spotrac.

The 31st overall pick in the 2007 draft, Olsen developed into a quality starting tight end with the Bears, helping Chicago advance to the NFC Championship Game during his final season with the team. Olsen had even more success with the Panthers, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2014-16. Olsen played a pivotal role in the Panthers' run of three straight NFC South division titles from 2011-13. He was also a big part of the Panthers' 2015 team that went 15-1 during the regular season before defeating the Cardinals in the NFC Championship Game.

After missing a combined 16 games during the 2017 and '18 seasons, Olsen, who will turn 35 in March, played in 14 games last season, catching 52 of 82 targets for 597 yards and two touchdowns. In 13 seasons, Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns. He is third all-time in Panthers history in receptions (524) and receiving yards (6,463) and fourth in touchdown receptions (39).

While he is expected to have several broadcasting opportunities if he chooses to retire, Olsen, per his written statement upon parting ways with the Panthers, made it clear that he has not ruled out a return to the football field in 2020.

"At this time I have not closed the door on any potential career options," Olsen said. "I still have the love of football in my heart and will explore all opportunities presented to me."

The Redskins can certainly use help at the tight end position after Jordan Reed, a 2016 Pro Bowler, did not play last season after suffering a concussion in the team's third preseason game. If he signed with the Redskins, Olsen would join a receiving corps that includes Terry McLaurin, who caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season. Olsen would also play with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who threw as many touchdowns (7) as interceptions during his first NFL season.