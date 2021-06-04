Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen shared good news with his followers on social media Friday, announcing that a heart donor has been found for his 8-year-old son, TJ. The younger Olsen was placed on a transplant list last month.

Olsen shared a photo on social media of TJ grinning in a hospital bed. The retired tight end and his wife Kara Dooley were by their son's side, holding his hand and smiling as well.

Olsen wrote in the caption:

"Today is a day of mixed emotions. A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone's prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses."

He added, "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey."

Olsen has been open about his son's health journey. TJ was born with congenital heart defect, which required four surgeries -- three were open-heart and one involved the installation of a pacemaker.

In May, when Olsen's son was put on the transplant list, the former tight end wrote that TJ's modified heart seemed to be "reaching its end."