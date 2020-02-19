Greg Robinson arrested by border patrol for marijuana possession, facing federal charge, per report
The NFL lineman is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason
NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was recently arrested at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint near the United States and Mexico border, according to TMZ. Border patrol is said to have found a large amount of marijuana in Robinson's possession, which was enough to reportedly have him facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute. TMZ relays that Robinson was arrested on Monday and jail records show that he is still in custody at the time of their published report of the situation on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Browns had no intention of re-signing Robinson, so his next step in the NFL is a bit uncertain.
Robinson entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the then-St. Louis Rams after a stellar All-SEC career at Auburn. While he came into the NFL as a highly-touted prospect, he never panned out for the Rams, who eventually traded him to the Detroit Lions in 2017 for a sixth-round draft choice. Injuries derailed his time with the Lions and Robinson eventually found his way to Cleveland. He started in 22 of his 31 games played for the Browns, but the offensive tackle wasn't particularly as dominant as many had hoped when he first stepped into the NFL.
That poor play on the field coupled with this arrest down by the border likely won't do him any favors landing a new gig somewhere in the NFL when free agency opens in mid-March. That said, where he plays football in 2020 is likely the least of his worries at the moment.
