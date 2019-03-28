Greg Schiano resigns from Patriots before officially starting defensive coordinator job
Reported as New England's hire to replace Brian Flores, Schiano says he's stepping down immediately
Greg Schiano's tenure as New England Patriots defensive coordinator lasted zero days, officially.
Less than two months after the former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was reportedly hired to replace Brian Flores, Schiano has announced his resignation from the Patriots via an official team statement.
"I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots," Schiano said Thursday. "This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don't want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities."
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Schiano's resignation in the same team-released statement.
"I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team," he said. "He is a friend who we support completely."
Long praised by Belichick, Schiano was never officially announced as the Patriots' new defensive coordinator following Flores' departure for the Miami Dolphins' head coaching vacancy. He spent the last three years with Ohio State, serving as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, and previously spent the 2012-2013 seasons as the Buccaneers' head coach, guiding Tampa Bay to an 11-21 record before his dismissal. Also a candidate for the University of Tennessee's head coaching job before a social media protest all but negated a Volunteers contract offer, Schiano is perhaps best known for his 11-year stint as Rutgers coach from 2001-2011.
