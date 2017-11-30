Gronk says he's been thrown through a table before, but not at a tailgate

Tailgates at Buffalo Bills games get pretty wild. In 2015 alone, the following things happened outside Ralph Wilson Stadium:

Wait a second ... they slammed someone through a table? Yes. They slammed someone through a table.

One of the NFL's best players, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, is from the Buffalo area. He was born in Amherst, NY and raised in Williamsville, NY, which are both right near Buffalo. As a child, he obviously went to some Bills games. But it turns out, Gronk was never thrown through a table at a Bills tailgate.

He left that to his brothers.

Hey Gronk, have you ever jumped through a table at a Bills tailgate?



Gronk: “Not at a tailgate, but I've been through tables before, for sure.”



Oh? Where?



Gronk: “Like at family get-togethers. I've definitely been, growing up, through tables.” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 30, 2017

This should surprise exactly nobody. The Gronks are crazy.