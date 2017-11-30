Gronk says he's been thrown through a table before, but not at a tailgate
The Gronkowski brothers get wild on an NFL Sunday
Tailgates at Buffalo Bills games get pretty wild. In 2015 alone, the following things happened outside Ralph Wilson Stadium:
- They slammed someone through a table.
- They slammed a guy dressed like Santa Claus through a table.
- They were named the drunkest fan base in the NFL.
- A Bills fan used a dizzy bat and then got so dizzy that he fell face first into a bus.
- Another fan funneled a beer and then failed miserably while attempting a wrestling move.
Wait a second ... they slammed someone through a table? Yes. They slammed someone through a table.
One of the NFL's best players, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, is from the Buffalo area. He was born in Amherst, NY and raised in Williamsville, NY, which are both right near Buffalo. As a child, he obviously went to some Bills games. But it turns out, Gronk was never thrown through a table at a Bills tailgate.
He left that to his brothers.
This should surprise exactly nobody. The Gronks are crazy.
