Gronk writes letter to Belichick about Jets win, makes 'smile' emoji to commemorate rare emotion from coach

Rob Gronkowski is no longer in the league, but he still wants to be connected with former head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, so the ex-tight end has become pen pals with his old coach.

Gronk decided to read out loud a letter he wrote to his future Hall of Fame coach after the Patriots' Week 7 shutout win against the New York Jets.

Dear Bill Belichick,



Through 9 seasons and 3 Super Bowls, I've never seen you with such pure joy on the field. 😐#SincerelyYours, @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/oKAGwcRq9Q — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 24, 2019

Taking what appears to be a sip of wine, he begins, "Dear Bill -- Tom, Jules and the fellas looked good."

He quoted some of the few things Belichick will actually say in a press conference, like "Good team win" and "Executed on all three phases." Gronkowski was clearly paying attention to his coach during his nine seasons with the team.

The known jokester then got to the main point of the letter and the most shocking thing fans saw on their screen during the Patriots-Jets matchup. No, not New York quarterback Sam Darnold saying he was "seeing ghosts," the four interceptions or the safety. It was the Belichick smile that stunned the world.

In case you missed it, here is the Mona Lisa grin after intentionally committing penalties to run time off the clock, from the coach who rarely shows emotion.

Bill Belichick having the time of his life pic.twitter.com/DsOA4ZfnRA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 22, 2019

In the Belichick world, a slight soft smile is equivalent to him cracking up and jumping up and down, so this was major. Gronkowski could not have loved the moment any more:

"I saw it, I almost missed it. I'm sure a lot of the fans watching didn't catch it but I did. You smiled! Through nine seasons and three Super Bowls I'd never seen you with such pure joy on the field.

To commemorate the occasion he made an emoji of the expression and with child-like excitement he yelled, holding up a piece of paper with a drawing of a serious face, "It's your smile!"

Belichick is not on "Snapface," as he calls it, and he likes to ignore the noise by staying off the internet, so he probably won't see the emoji, but Gronk says Patriots fans can use it when they know something other teams don't.

He ended the letter quoting a Belichick-ian phrase once again and adding a sweet message to his old friend, "On to the next one. Miss you!"

Don't read too far into the "Miss you," Patriots fans, No. 87 still says he doesn't plan to come back this year.