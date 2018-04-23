Gronkowski the horse suffers a minor setback, may not run in the Kentucky Derby
The horse named after the Patriots tight end has an unspecified injury ahead of one of the year's biggest races
Gronkowski may not run in the Kentucky Derby after all? Wait ... what?
Yes, you know all about the horse named after the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski. Gronk himself acquired a stake in the horse, who won the Burradon Stakes in England to qualify for the Derby.
According to the Racing Post, however, that run at Churchill Downs might not happen. Trainer Jeremy Noseda said Monday: "We've had a minor setback and we will know where we are in the next 24 hours."
The Post does not specify exactly what Gronkowski's issue is, but the human Gronkowski has a lot of experience playing through injuries, so maybe the horse will wind up running the race despite whatever ailment he's currently experiencing. He's considered a long shot to win the Derby either way, with 40/1 odds, per Vegas Insider. That ranks 16th out of 27 horses scheduled to participate in the race.
