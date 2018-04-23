Gronkowski the horse suffers a minor setback, will not run in the Kentucky Derby
The horse named after the Patriots tight end has an unspecified injury ahead of one of the year's biggest races
Phoenix Thoroughbred's Gronkowski will not run in the Kentucky Derby after all according to the Thoroughbred Daily News.
Gronkowski incurred a minor infection that will force him to miss a potential start in the Derby, Tom Ludt, who directs Phoenix's international operations, confirmed Monday. The 3-year-old spiked a fever over the weekend and was immediately treated with antibiotics. The illness is minor, but the condition will prevent him from shipping to Louisville.
By now you probably know all about the horse named after the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski. Gronk himself acquired a stake in the horse, who won the Burradon Stakes in England to qualify for the Derby.
"We are beyond disappointed that Gronkowski will miss the Kentucky Derby," Ludt said. "To have a Derby contender with our first group of three-year-olds was a dream come true, and to have had New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski join us on that journey made it even more exciting. But we must put the welfare of the horse first and we will look forward to the colt recovering quickly and to his future races."
