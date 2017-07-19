Guards at O.J. Simpson's prison reportedly teased him about murders, gloves

O.J. Simpson has been locked up for more than eight years in Nevada. Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, O.J. Simpson will appear at a parole hearing to determine if he is eligible to be released from prison. The NFL Hall of Fame running back, who was once acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has been serving time behind bars since being sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years in prison in September 2007.

Some legal experts believe he has a very good case for having his released granted when he appears before four parole commissioners on July 20.

As part of the lead up for the parole hearing (it will be streamed live on closed circuit television and you can watch via CBSSports.com/Live), stories about Simpson's time in prison have emerged. This includes a detailed report from CNN about how he was treated by guards and fellow inmates.

Quite notably -- and quite morbidly -- Simpson was "teased about the kilings and trial." From CNN:

Simpson would at times get teased about the killings and trial, former guards Jesse Mandoki and Jeffrey Felix recalled. Both recalled a moment when Felix dropped a glove on the ground in front of Simpson and made a wisecrack about it fitting, an allusion to the famous moment during his trial.

The guards didn't just poke fun at Simpson for having allegedly killed two people, they also joked with him over Simpson's appearances in the "Naked Gun" movies as a goofy cop named Nordberg. (These movies are surreal to watch now.)

Scotto remembered that guards would affectionately call him Nordberg, after the bumbling police officer he played in the "Naked Gun" movies. Mandoki and Felix remembered calling him something else: Bobble Head. Why? "Man, he's got a really big head," Felix said.

Life was not necessarily bad for Simpson in there, as it sounds like he got some preferential treatment from guards and inmates alike. Such is life for the man who was once the king of Los Angeles.

"What happened usually O.J. Simpson cuts in front of every line," Felix said -- lines for meals, for instance. "Everybody understands that. Because that is just the way of life at Lovelock." When Simpson would buy extra food at Lovelock, other inmates would carry his bags for him, Lewis and both ex-guards recalled.

According to the CNN piece, Simpson also spent a bunch of time playing fantasy football and eventually coaching a softball team. In the past several months, Simpson went from an overweight prisoner to a guy who "looks like he is 50 years old" after losing "70 or 80 pounds" while being on a health kick.

On Sundays he would spend most of his free time watching football. But the one thing he didn't watch? The "OJ: Made in America" or "The People vs. O.J. Simpson," the two popular television programs that emerged over the past year looking at Juice's transformation from phenom to superstar to criminal. Apparently the prison did not want to call attention to one particular prisoner.