Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman said he was the victim of an armed robbery that took place with his family inside the home when the break-in took place.

The break-in occurred just after midnight on Sunday, according to ABC News, which happened to be Sherman's 37th birthday. Sherman made the news public via social media while including multiple images and a video of the armed gunmen from his residential security cameras.

"House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift," Sherman wrote. "Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out."

The robbery remains an open and active investigation, according to the police. While there have been no arrests and there are no suspects at this time, investigators have seen and will use the security camera footage (and any other evidence) to build the case.

Athletes having their homes burglarized has been a common occurrence over the past year. Earlier this year, seven men were charged with burglarizing the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, in addition to other NFL and NBA players. A federal complaint alleged that the men stole more than a combined $2 million in various items and face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Sherman, who is currently working as an NFL analyst, was a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler during his 11-year playing career that is mostly remembered for his years with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2013, Sherman led the NFL in eight interceptions while playing a key role in Seattle's Super Bowl win over the Broncos. He last played in the NFL in 2021 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.