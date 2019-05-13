Gunther Cunningham, former Chiefs head coach and longtime NFL assistant, dies at 72

Gunther Cunningham, a longtime NFL assistant coach who also served as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 1999 to 2000, has died at the age of 72.

Cunningham DIED Saturday after battling a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, René, his children Adam and Natalie, and one grandson.

Cunningham began his coaching career at the University of Oregon in 1969. He spent 12 years coaching in the collegiate ranks before moving to the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1981, and then finally made the leap to the NFL in 1982. From then through 2016, Cunningham was employed as an assistant or head coach in the NFL every single season.

Cunningham coached the defensive line and linebackers for the Colts and Chargers through most of the 1980s, then moved on to the Raiders in 1991. He was elevated to the defensive coordinator role for the first time in 1992, and coached the Raiders' defense for the '92 and '93 seasons.

He was eventually the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs for the 1995 through 1998 seasons, and he then succeeded Marty Schottenheimer as the team's head coach, serving in that role for two years and compiling a 16-16 record. Cunningham then moved on to a job with the Tennessee Titans for three years before returning to Kansas City as defensive coordinator from 2004 through 2008, and finally coaching out the last days of his career (2009 through 2016) with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions organization released a statement on Cunningham's death.