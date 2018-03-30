Gurley won't say if Beckham said he wants to come to L.A., but it 'would be awesome'

It's only been a few days since Giants owner John Mara firmly stated that Odell Beckham Jr. is not on the trade block. Of course, that has not stopped the speculation that Beckham might be headed elsewhere at some point this offseason, with the hot destination of choice being the Los Angeles Rams.

Reached by the Los Angeles Times this week, Rams running back Todd Gurley didn't hide the fact that he'd be excited for Beckham to join him in LA. He did, however, decline to say whether or not Beckham has personally expressed interest in making the move.

"Hmm, I don't want to say all that," he said, smiling, per The Times. "That's my boy."

The Rams have already made several star-caliber additions this offseason, bringing in Marcus Peters from the Chiefs, Aqib Talib from the Rams, and Ndamukong Suh in free agency. Those additions, however, are all on the defensive side of the ball. The most notable offensive move the Rams made was letting Sammy Watkins walk in free agency.

According to Gurley, there would be no concerns about fitting Beckham into Sean McVay's offense led by himself and Jared Goff. There's plenty of work to go around.

"There's always enough snaps," Gurley said. "There's always enough snaps. If we had him, man, it would be awesome. I'd be happy, [Jared] Goff will be happy, coach [Sean] McVay will be happy, [owner Stan] Kroenke, the whole team would be."

The Giants are reportedly asking for at least two first-round picks in trade talks. The Rams own the No. 23 selection this year and figure to be picking in the late first again next season, whether they snag Beckham or not. There's no telling what the Giants would be willing to accept for his services, or even if they're willing to deal him -- again, Mara has denied Beckham is on the block, even as reports of the team's discussions and asking price slip out each day. One thing that is for certain is that if Odell does head to the Rams, there may not be any team that can match the pure star power in their lineup.