Two different games on the NFL's Week 10 schedule could be impacted by inclement weather this weekend. The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Houston Texans, and the Green Bay Packers are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. And while neither matchup is facing any kind of weather-related delay or postponement, expected rain and gusty winds just might curtail scoring.

The Weather Channel is calling for an 80 percent chance of rain in Cleveland on Sunday, with 25-35 mph winds and occasional gusts over 50 mph. Forecasts suggest a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, when the Browns kick off against the Texans at 1 p.m. ET, but the state of Ohio is also under a gale watch from 1 p.m. Sunday into Monday morning, with very strong winds expected throughout the day.

In Green Bay, where the Packers kick off against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET, The Weather Channel predicts similarly inclement conditions: After drizzles Sunday morning, the area is expected to endure cloudy, windy weather with an 80 percent chance of rain and a slight chance of flurries or snow showers. Winds, meanwhile, are expected between 25-35 mph, with occasional gusts over 40 mph.

The forecasts are notable if only because high scoring initially seemed likely in one or both contests. While the Jaguars are heavy underdogs against Green Bay, the Packers boast one of the NFL's best offenses and have averaged more than 30 points. Both the Browns and Texans, meanwhile, own bottom-10 defenses, each allowing close to or more than 30 points per game, so a shootout could have been anticipated there.

Recent changes to betting lines reflect this reality, as SportsLine's Matt Severance noted on Friday:

(Most) games each week are taking heavy leans to the Over, but there are two Sunday taking huge leans to the Under at William Hill sportsbook in large part due to expected weather conditions: Texans at Browns, and Jaguars at Packers. (The Browns-Texans) total has plummeted from an open of 54 at William Hill to 49. A whopping 94 percent of all wagers on the total are on the Under and 60 percent of tickets sold ... (The Packers) total vs. the Jaguars has dropped from an open of 53 to 50 with 95 percent of all money wagered on the Under and 54 percent of tickets sold.

"These moves are weather-related," William Hill's Nick Bogdanovich told SportsLine. "Green Bay's supposed to have a bunch of wind, Cleveland a bunch of wind, (and) both look to be nasty. With the brutal wind, that means a lot more running, hard to throw obviously. Wind is the worst when projecting the total; rain and snow doesn't mean nearly as much. The wind is the key."