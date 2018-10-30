Ha Ha Clinton-Dix traded to Redskins as busy Packers dump off former first-round pick
Green Bay shipped out the safety to the Redskins at the trade deadline
The 2018 NFL trade deadline continued along at a BRISK pace on Tuesday afternoon, with the Packers making their second move of the final two hours, shipping out former first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins.
The Redskins sent a fourth-round pick back to Green Bay in the deal.
Clinton-Dix appeared to confirm the deal on Twitter, sending a goodbye note to Packers fans.
Green Bay previously sent Ty Montgomery to the Ravens, not long after Montgomery fumbled a kickoff return late against the Rams on Sunday that ultimately cost Aaron Rodgers a chance to try and win the game.
Clinton-Dix is a former first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has been a starter since he was drafted by Green Bay. The move is a little surprising in that the Packers are a contending team who just shipped out a low-cost player who had recorded three interceptions, one sack, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.
The Packers have heavily invested in their secondary in recent years, though, drafting Jaire Alexander (who had a phenomenal game against the Rams), Kevin King, Josh Jones and Josh Jackson. Maybe this is a case of new GM Brian Gutekunst just not particularly caring for the players selected by Ted Thompson.
For the Redskins, this bolsters the back end of a surprisingly impressive defense, one that is fueled by a dominant front four, by giving them the two highest-grades safeties on the season according to Pro Football Focus.
Washington has a window to try and win the NFC East here and is pushing in some chips on the 2018 season. If you're holding a ticket on them winning the division or predicted they would do so, you definitely like this deal.
