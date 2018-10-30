Ha Ha Clinton-Dix traded to Redskins as busy Packers dump off former first-round pick

Green Bay shipped out the safety to the Redskins at the trade deadline

The 2018 NFL trade deadline continued along at a BRISK pace on Tuesday afternoon, with the Packers making their second move of the final two hours, shipping out former first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins sent a fourth-round pick back to Green Bay in the deal.

Clinton-Dix appeared to confirm the deal on Twitter, sending a goodbye note to Packers fans.

Green Bay previously sent Ty Montgomery to the Ravens, not long after Montgomery fumbled a kickoff return late against the Rams on Sunday that ultimately cost Aaron Rodgers a chance to try and win the game.

Clinton-Dix is a former first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has been a starter since he was drafted by Green Bay. The move is a little surprising in that the Packers are a contending team who just shipped out a low-cost player who had recorded three interceptions, one sack, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. 

The Packers have heavily invested in their secondary in recent years, though, drafting Jaire Alexander (who had a phenomenal game against the Rams), Kevin King, Josh Jones and Josh Jackson. Maybe this is a case of new GM Brian Gutekunst just not particularly caring for the players selected by Ted Thompson. 

For the Redskins, this bolsters the back end of a surprisingly impressive defense, one that is fueled by a dominant front four, by giving them the two highest-grades safeties on the season according to Pro Football Focus.

Washington has a window to try and win the NFC East here and is pushing in some chips on the 2018 season. If you're holding a ticket on them winning the division or predicted they would do so, you definitely like this deal. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

