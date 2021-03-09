Haason Reddick's breakout season couldn't have come at a better time. The former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals didn't exactly live up to that billing when he first arrived in the desert in 2017. However, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was able to unlock the 26-year-old by moving him to outside linebacker last season, freeing him up to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. In 16 games played (11 starts), Reddick totaled a team-high 12.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. That surprisingly dominant effort now sets the pass rusher up for a potential large payday on the open market.

In this space, we'll dive into Reddick's pending free agency and be your go-to resource for all the news and rumors surrounding the next step in his career. We'll constantly be updating this page to have the latest developments, so you'll know exactly where he's going when it happens.

Top free agent landing spots for Reddick

The arrival of J.J. Watt does make one wonder if the Cardinals are planning to make a run at possibly bringing Reddick back for 2021, but at the right price. It seems to reason they'd be open to it. After years of trying to make Reddick a key contributor to the defense, Vance Joseph was able to finally have the pass rusher pop by switching him to outside linebacker. After hitting pay dirt on his potential, it would be a shame to see these two sides depart. However, Reddick isn't a logical candidate for the franchise tag, and while the Cardinals are projected to have around $12.5 million in cap space, that money may be better spent elsewhere with Watt and Chandler Jones on the roster.

If Reddick were to head into free agency and depart the Cardinals, their NFC West rival in Seattle could be one team to keep an eye on. While a ton of attention will be paid to the situation revolving around quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks just released Carlos Dunlap, which created a sizeable amount of cap space. Seattle does need to address both of its starting corners hitting the market, but Reddick could help solve the club's issue of attacking opposing quarterbacks at a relatively cheaper price than some of the other pass rushers in this class.

Tennessee is another club that was looking to land Watt and add to a poor pass-rushing unit from a season ago but ultimately came up short. Given Reddick's lone breakout season, he could end up not having a massive market, which could open the door for the somewhat cap-strapped Titans to get in on the mix and improve their defense.

Meanwhile, you can't count out either the Jacksonville Jaguars or New York Jets as they have plenty of money to spend this offseason. Both clubs are looking to hit the reset button at the quarterback position by taking a prospect at the draft later this spring and Reddick is still young enough to be a member of a core that a team can build around for the long haul. The Jaguars recorded the second-fewest sacks in the league in 2020, which could make Reddick even more attractive to them.

Scouting report (pros and cons)

Pros:

Young

Durable

Strong pass rusher off the edge

Cons:

Possible one-year wonder

Lack of early success shows he's not a traditional linebacker

Not great against the run

A bit undersized

Free agent timeline

Feb. 27: Reddick looking for 'fit and feel'

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Reddick was clear when asked what he'll be looking for once he hits free agency. He said that he wants his "number to be called."

"I want to be one of the guys that's called on to make plays,'' he said. "I want the fit and the feeling to be right. I want a mutual understanding between me and the coaching staff about what's expected, what's to be done, and the effort I'm going to give."

Reddick added that he feels like he has that in Arizona, which seems to suggest that he'll be open to returning to the Cardinals if that proves to be the best option. However, he'll also keep his mind open to other destinations that will offer him the opportunity to continue his ascent.

"As long as I can find that, whether it be here with the Cardinals -- I do believe we have that here," he added. "If it's not here with the Cardinals and it's somewhere else and I have to go to a different team, it's all about being the correct fit, being the correct system and being somewhere I can still thrive, flourish and continue to grow as a player."