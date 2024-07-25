The New York Jets have reported to training camp, but one veteran isn't present. Recently acquired pass rusher Haason Reddick is an official holdout, as he looks to secure a new contract.

On Thursday, the Jets placed Reddick on the reserve/did not report list, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Reddick will be fined $50,000 for each absence from training camp.

The Jets traded for Reddick, 29, earlier this offseason, sending the Philadelphia Eagles a conditional third-round pick that can become a second-rounder based on Reddick's performance.

Reddick is headed into the final year of his current contract, set to draw a base salary of $14.25 million with a workout bonus of $250,000 and another bonus worth $500,000. He signed the three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles back in 2022. The $15 million average annual value of his current deal ranks 19th among edge rushers leaguewide, according to Over the Cap.

According to SNY, the Jets offered Reddick a raise before completing the trade, but he declined the deal and was seeking more money, but the Jets said they needed to see him perform first. Reddick reportedly agreed but then did not show up for OTAs, minicamp or training camp. New York is unwilling to negotiate until Reddick reports.

During his two years in Philadelphia, Reddick made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro Second Team. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting after notching 16 sacks in 2022, then picked up 11 more in 2023. He has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the last four seasons after he transitioned to the edge full time in 2020.

The Jets brought him in after Bryce Huff, who had been a rotational edge rusher in New York for the last few seasons, signed with Philadelphia in free agency. If and when he reports, Reddick is expected to lead the edge group also including Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Micheal Clemons and Takk McKinley.