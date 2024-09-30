If the Philadelphia Eagles want Haason Reddick back, the New York Jets would have to flat out release him.

The Eagles can't trade for Reddick, per the NFL rulebook (as NFL Insider Ian Rapoport pointed out), not until two years have passed from the time the team that traded "Player A." In this case, "Player A" is Reddick, and the Eagles can't trade for him until April of 2026.

There are exceptions to the rule, which is explained in the NFL rulebook:

A traded player must have been on the Active/Inactive list of the assignee club or any club beyond the assignee club for at least four games. If said player is waived or released, the team that traded him may reacquire him. This may span two seasons.

A traded player must have been on the Active/Inactive list of the assignee club, any club beyond the assignee club, or combination, for less than four regular seaosn or postseason games and must have been placed on waivers or have his contract terminated. The original club may then reacquire the player only via free agency.

The only way the Eagles could bring Reddick back is if the Jets terminated his contract, allowing the Eagles to reacquire him.

Reddick is currently holding out with the Jets as he seeks a new contract, not playing for the remaining $14.25 million base salary from his initial three-year deal with the Eagles. The Jets traded for Reddick and took on the final year of his contract, which Reddick gives up $800,000 in fines for every game he's missed. With his training camp holdouts and game check fines in play, Reddick could forfeit up to $21 million if he misses the whole season.

If Reddick misses the entire season, his rights still belong to the Jets for 2025.

The Eagles pass rush could use some help, which is why the idea has been floated around of reacquiring Reddick. Philadelphia is 16th in pressure rate (34.5%) and 30th in sack rate (4.2%). Their six sacks are tied for 28th in the NFL.

Reddick established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, as evidenced by the sack totals over the last four years. He also is the first player in NFL history to have double-digit sacks for three different teams in three consecutive seasons, showcasing he can play for different defensive coordinators and different franchises.

In addition to having four defensive coordinators over the last four seasons, Reddick and Myles Garrett are the only two players to have double-digit sack totals in each of the last four seasons.

The Eagles don't have a proven edge rusher with Reddick's caliber. Josh Sweat leads the team with 18 pressures, but no other edge rusher has more than 10. Brandon Graham has eight, while Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith have six combined.

If the Eagles wanted to bolster their pass rush, it would make sense if they are looking for outside help. If Philadelphia wants Reddick back, it would have to wait until New York releases him.