Haason Reddick was integral to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2022. One season later, the star pass rusher could be on his way out. The two-time Pro Bowler has received permission to seek a trade, per NFL Media, while pursuing a new contract.

Reddick is from the Philly area and has spoken highly of the opportunity to play for the Eagles, telling CBS Sports prior to the 2023 season he was "hopeful" to land a new deal with the team and "represent my city for the rest of my career." But with just one season left on the three-year contract he signed in 2022, fresh off a second straight double-digit sack season for the Birds, the Temple product could be seeking a major pay raise; his $15 million-per-year average currently ranks 14th among edge rushers.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are not interested in simply offloading Reddick's current deal, per PHLY, but are open to moving the former first-round pick if the compensation and salary cap relief are beneficial. It's still possible the two sides could renegotiate Reddick's contract to secure him long-term, but in the event a trade materializes, here are some potential suitors:

The Lions should be in win-now mode after flirting with a Super Bowl trip this year. Imagine pairing Reddick with existing starter Aidan Hutchinson off the edge. While there are arguably more pressing needs in Motown, including on the back end of the defense, with more than $45M in projected cap space at their disposal, a splash for a proven winner like Reddick might be worthwhile.

They already have Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. off the edge, but they could use a real counterpart at the position, and coach DeMeco Ryans knows the value of a deep defensive line stable, coming from the San Francisco 49ers. With more than $57M in projected cap space, they have plenty of cash to spend on veteran upgrades.

They play more of a traditional 4-3 base defense, but Reddick has worked as a stand-up rusher in that scheme in Philly, and he's also got a built-in connection with ex-Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, now Indy's head coach. With a sore need for long-term edge-rushing power, they've also got close to $60M in projected cap space.

They pivoted into more of a rebuilding mode last offseason, but then Matthew Stafford came back to life and they made a surprise playoff run, suggesting Les Snead and Co. could look to restock the lineup in 2024. Pass rush was one of the biggest weaknesses down the stretch, and Reddick could fit right in as a stand-up rusher in their system.

New coach Jerod Mayo has promised he'll "burn some cash" to restock the roster, and the Patriots have more projected cap space than all but two teams. Their hybrid 3-4 defense could also be inviting for Reddick, whose arrival could offset the potential loss of free agent outside linebackers like Josh Uche.