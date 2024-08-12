Four months after he was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets, Haason Reddick wants to be traded again. The star pass rusher has officially requested to be shipped out of New Jersey, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, marking another dramatic turn in a long contract dispute.

Reddick, 29, was originally acquired by the Jets in April in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick. The two-time Pro Bowler unsuccessfully sought a pay raise with the Eagles prior to the deal, and multiple reports have indicated that he anticipated landing a new contract with the Jets. The two sides have failed to negotiate an extension, however, prompting Reddick to skip both mandatory minicamp and training camp.

"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a team statement Monday, "that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct and consistent in our position. Our focus remains on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season."

Reddick's father, Raymond Matthew, told ESPN after April's trade that his son "outperformed his contract" and "just wanted market value." Reddick, meanwhile, totaled 27 sacks in two playoff-bound seasons with the Eagles, and is entering the final season of a three-year, $45 million deal he originally signed with Philadelphia during 2022 free agency. He publicly sported Jets apparel not long after his relocation, only to forfeit workout bonuses and absorb holdout fines as New York reportedly hesitated to redo his contract.

His latest play -- to request all the way out of New York -- applies even more pressure to Jets brass, considering general manager Joe Douglas allowed one of the club's top pass rushers, Bryce Huff, to exit in free agency earlier this offseason. Huff coincidentally (or not) landed in Philadelphia, where he's set to serve as a top replacement for Reddick off the edge.

Where, exactly, could Reddick end up, if the Jets try to recoup draft capital and unload their big-name acquisition before he even takes a snap in green? Here are some potential landing spots:

Arizona Cardinals

Reddick was arguably -- and infamously -- misused by Arizona to start his NFL career, struggling to stay in the regular lineup for three of his four seasons with the Cardinals from 2017-2020. A new regime is in place, however, and it's led by Jonathan Gannon, the man who oversaw Reddick's 16-sack breakout with the Eagles in 2022. The Cardinals also have money to spend, with $33 million in current cap space.

Atlanta Falcons

There might not be another organization that's been more eager for proven pass-rushing production over the last half-decade. And new coach Raheem Morris hails from the defensive side, where he enjoyed late-stage returns from outside linebacker rentals like Von Miller while working for the Los Angeles Rams. Money may be tight in 2024, but a new deal for Reddick could push his cap hits into future years.

Chicago Bears

Few teams are more enticing than the Bears, thanks to Caleb Williams' arrival in what may be a playoff-ready lineup. What about Matt Eberflus' defense, which was linked to Danielle Hunter before the former Minnesota Vikings star landed in Houston? Montez Sweat already headlines their edge group, but a stand-up complement like Reddick could help intensify Chicago's sudden playoff hopes even more.

Los Angeles Rams

This is an NFC contender that's sniffed around splashy pass-rushing additions in recent years (see: Brian Burns), and while their springtime first-round investment in Jared Verse gives the group some long-term promise, Reddick's addition would do even more for their 2025 playoff hopes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have been known for their feisty defense under Todd Bowles, but they could use added power off the edge with key veterans like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby banged up. They're not hurting for cap space, either, boasting roughly $22 million heading into the 2024 season, per Over the Cap, and have playoff aspirations after sniffing the NFC title game a year ago.