The Detroit Lions are 4-1 and in the thick of Super Bowl contention in 2024, but their chances took a major blow on Sunday in their 47-9 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys when NFL sacks leader (7.5) Aidan Hutchinson went down with a fractured tibia and fibula.

That's why Lions general manager Brad Holmes reportedly reached out to the New York Jets about disgruntled, two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick on Tuesday, according to ESPN. Gang Green gave Reddick's new agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade on Monday. However, Reddick becoming a Lion has a significant obstacle in the way. New York will reportedly have to send a 2026 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Jets acquired Reddick from via trade in August, if the Jets send Reddick back into the NFC, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Detroit will unlikely desire to hand over additional draft compensation beyond the value for a 30-year-old pass rusher who has skipped the first six weeks, so it's unlikely for the Lions to pull the trigger on a deal for Reddick. Then again, if the Lions, who have never reached the Super Bowl, get desperate enough, anything could be possible. Highly unlikely, but possible.