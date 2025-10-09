Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson became infamous last year for his role in the loss to the Washington Commanders, and he said ahead of this season's rematch that the unfortunate end to that 18-15 defeat "still hurts" to this day. The Bears travel to the nation's capital this week for a "Monday Night Football" clash that serves as a redemption opportunity for Stevenson.

Trailing 15-12 ahead of the final play of the 2024 matchup, Washington had few choices but to launch a Hail Mary into the end zone for a last-gasp shot at the win. Stevenson had his back turned to the line of scrimmage and was taunting opposing fans when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels snapped the ball. He rushed to defend the heave at the goal line, tipped the ball into the air and watched as it landed in the hands of Noah Brown for a game-winning Washington touchdown.

"It still hurts because at the end of the day, I'm a football player, and the last thing I want to do is have a play that's not so good and my name be memorable," Stevenson said this week ahead of the rematch. "On top of all the good things I did, to go overshadow that. But just using it as motivation to come out and stay focused on all tasks and definitely learned to wait 'til the clock hits double zeroes. Just using that as a learning curve to mature and be the cornerback that this team needs."

Ex-Bears coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that Stevenson was assigned to Brown and was supposed to box him out on the Hail Mary. He then benched the cornerback for the following week, leading Stevenson to reportedly pull himself out of practice -- a move that was not well-received by the Bears.

"It was harsh," Stevenson said of the backlash he received from the play. "It hurt my feelings. That's the best way I can explain it. It just hurt my feelings being a football player and having one of those mistakes that's going to linger around. Even when my son grows up, I gotta explain that to him. So it definitely hurt, but just using it as fuel."

Stevenson apologized numerous times after the loss for his actions. He took to social media, spoke to reporters and addressed the play with his teammates in the wake of the disastrous ending to that defeat.

"I stand on integrity, and the best thing I could do is go address it and let the guys know and the world know that's not who I am, but that's who I showed," Stevenson said. "The only thing I could do from now on is just show that my actions have changed so I can become a better man and a better football player on the field."