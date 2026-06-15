Two-time UFL Offensive Player of the Year gets another NFL shot, signs with Broncos

Hakeem Butler has parlayed another strong spring into another chance to earn a spot in the NFL this summer. The UFL Offensive Player of the Year signed with the Broncos, per ESPN.

Butler, 30, had 29 catches for a UFL-best 641 yards this season with the St. Louis Battlehawks. His 22.1 yards per reception and 71.2 yards per game also led the league. Butler, who also won UFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds.

It was that size and speed combination -- he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash -- that helped him become a Cardinals fourth-round pick in 2019. The Iowa State product missed his entire rookie season with a broken hand, though, and Arizona cut him the following offseason.

After bouncing around several rosters and practice squads (and appearing in two games with the Eagles in 2020) over the next several seasons, he joined the XFL in 2023 and turned that into an opportunity with the Steelers, but he got placed on injured reserve and was waived. His 2024 UFL performance helped him get a training camp shot with the Bengals, but he was cut ahead of the season.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has long had an affinity for bigger wide receivers, and Butler certainly meets that criteria. Denver traded for Jaylen Waddle this offseason and also has 2025 Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and recent draft picks Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims.