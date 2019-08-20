Hakeem Butler's season in jeopardy with broken hand, Cardinals awaiting injured reserve decision

The Arizona Cardinals have even more questions at wide receiver as the regular-season opener is less than three weeks away. Hakeem Butler will reportedly miss the remainder of the preseason with a hand fracture and is a candidate for injured reserve. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Butler has an avulsion fracture in his hand and could be sidelined for the season.

Butler caught 110 passes for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons at Iowa State. That production included a record-setting junior season in which Butler caught 60 passes for a single-season record 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns before forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft. A fourth-round pick by the Cardinals, Butler had one catch for six yards in the preseason.

The Cardinals are still trying to figure out their depth chart at wide receiver in Kliff Kingsbury's first season. Larry Fitzgerald leads the group on the first team with Christian Kirk in line for a starting role opposite him. Kingsbury said the team would keep six receivers, which opens up a spot if Butler is put on injured reserve.

Rookies Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson are in the mix for playing time on the outside. Kevin White, the former first-round pick in the 2015 drive, is in line to be the starting slot receiver. White had two fibula fractures and a shoulder fracture in his brief career with the Chicago Bears, failing to catch a touchdown in the 14 games he did play.

Butler wasn't expected to make much of an impact in his rookie season, but going on injured reserve will hurt an opportunity to play in a revamped Cardinals offense.