While All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's courtship of pop artist Taylor Swift has commanded the attention of both NFL and pop culture observers alike, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is apparently not to be outdone. Ferguson, now in his second year with the Cowboys, has become the subject of rumors that he is dating former women's college basketball star and current TikTok star Haley Cavinder.

As chronicled by the New York Post, Cavinder has been in attendance for several Cowboys games already this season, including their Week 1 opener where she was spotted wearing a Ferguson No. 87 jersey. Ferguson himself commented on one of Cavinder's Instagram posts, responding to a collage of her in a Cowboys shirt with, "Gollleeeee how bout 'em," and a heart-eyes emoji.

Cavinder's twin sister, Hanna -- who hinted earlier this month on their Twin Talk podcast that her sister was dating an athlete -- subsequently added fuel to the fire by commenting "Soooo is this a soft launch?? or."

Haley's relationship has been alluded to on the sisters' podcast, with her boyfriend being referred to as "bae," and some arrows seem to point to Ferguson: Namely, Haley's story that she and her sister almost missed their Uber after the Cowboys' Week 1 win trying to meet up with Ferguson.

"After the game, it was pouring down rain and I was using his jersey as an umbrella and I tried to go find him to say what's up and he was in the Cowboys visiting center and I walked in in a New York Giants shirt and everybody was staring," she said.

Since helping the Miami Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight in this past year's Women's NCAA Tournament, the Cavinder twins have both signed NIL deals with WWE. Meanwhile, Ferguson has 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in three games so far this season.