Hall of Fame back Marshall Faulk says that Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is 'a better version of me'

Christian McCaffrey joined a very exclusive club in 2019 as he became just the third running back in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Roger Craig was the first to do it in 1985 and then Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk was the last to do it back in 1999.

McCaffrey's awe-inspiring campaign naturally earned him first-team All Pro honors and praise throughout the league as arguably the most versatile back it has to offer, but even beyond that the Panthers star has all-time greats already conceding to his immense talent.

"He's a better version of me," Faulk told Panthers.com's Bill Voth.

Faulk explained that McCaffrey is following the path that he set forward throughout the league and it's allowing him to reach new heights so early in his career.

"He got to watch me. He got to see me. It's what happens," Faulk said of McCaffrey's evolution. "You get to be a better version of."

The former Rams superstar also conceded that McCaffrey's milestone season in 2019 was more impressive than the one he put together back in 1999 due to the rosters around them. For Faulk, he had Kurt Warner by his side in an offense that was dubbed "The Greatest Show on Turf." Meanwhile, McCaffrey was able to put up those stellar numbers as the Panthers rolled through Cam Newton, Kyle Allen and Will Grier.

"He had to do more with less help. I had a lot of help," Faulk noted. "And how many quarterbacks did (McCaffrey) have?"

Faulk is the only player in NFL history to have 12,000 rushing yards and 6,000 receiving yards in his career, but McCaffrey is in position to possibly join him on that much more exclusive list. The Panthers back has 5,443 yards to scrimmage throughout the first three years of his career, which is over a thousand more than what Faulk (4,372 yards) had at that time. Faulk also doubled-down on his praise for McCaffrey, specifically when it comes to his skills "out of the backfield" saying that he's the better of the two. Already, the 23-year-old is the only running back in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons.

The comparison between Faulk and McCaffrey is nothing new. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently brought that to light earlier this season prior to their Week 8 matchup with Carolina. That comparison appears to be one that the Hall of Fame back embraces as he also noted that they've "texted and we've had a relationship since he came in" the NFL.

Now that McCaffrey has already put himself in this elite company after just three years in the league, he's looking to become the first player in league history to post multiple single season marks of 1,000 yards rushing and receiving.