If you're a legendary NFL coach, you no longer have to wait as long to be recognized as such. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that it has revised its selection process moving forward, reducing the required waiting period for potential coach inductees from five years to one.

Like player honorees, coaches needed to be out of work for at least a half-decade before they could be nominated for the NFL's greatest honor. Now, accomplished names like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll will be eligible for a faster induction, provided they don't return to the sidelines before then.

Belichick, 72, is one of the most decorated coaches in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023. He and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways this offseason, and despite interviewing for the Atlanta Falcons' vacancy, he's set to sit out the 2024 season.

Carroll, 72, led the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances -- and one win -- as the head coach from 2010-2023. He stepped aside and into an advisory role this offseason, clearing the way for the franchise to hire former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

At least Belichick reportedly has interest in coaching at the NFL level again, but if either do not take additional opportunities, they could both be 2026 Hall of Fame inductees, whereas they would've previously been eligible starting in 2029.

The change in the waiting period likely has to do with the age of coaches, considering most are much older than players when they finish their NFL careers.