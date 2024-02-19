In the years following Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson's departure from the Dallas Cowboys after winning consecutive Super Bowl titles in the 1992 and 1993 seasons, his relationship with team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was icy and bitter.

Today, their relationship has returned to it's original, familial form thanks to Jones inducting Johnson into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor at Dallas' regular season home finale against the Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

"Since the Ring of Honor, I am on his [Jerry Jones'] advisory board now," Johnson said to Joe Rose on WQAM 560 AM in Miami. "We were talking on the phone for about an hour after his Green Bay loss, and he was talking about what all he needed to do because he had big decisions on Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn and Dak Prescott. Everything is hunky dory now. I am back in the fold with the Cowboys."

The day of Johnson's Ring of Honor induction, he reflected on how clear is brotherhood with Jones is to everyone around him.

"It's funny because every time I'm with Jerry even here for the last hour or so, we tell stories back and forth and laugh and cut up and kind of like Terry Bradshaw said when he saw us together, the whole thing, he said, 'well, when you two guys are together, it's like a couple of brothers, you know, laughing, cutting up and telling stories,'" Johnson said.

Perhaps with Johnson having Jones' ear once again, the Cowboys' time to truly contend for Super Bowls may come again soon.