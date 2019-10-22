Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown, who played in two Super Bowls with Raiders, dies at age 78

Willie Brown, who had this 75-yard pick-six against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI, has died at age 78. Getty Images

Willie Brown, an Oakland Raiders and NFL legend, has died at the age of 78.

David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, addressed Brown's death on Tuesday afternoon.

"The entire Hall of Fame family mourns the loss of a great man," Baker said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. "Willie Brown was the epitome of the Raiders' motto of 'commitment to excellence' that was integral to the team's sustained success

"He embodied virtues like passion, integrity, perseverance and always led by example. His character, on and off the field, made all those around him better. His legacy will be preserved forever in Canton, Ohio to inspire generations of fans."

Brown starred collegiately at Grambling State before breaking in with the AFL's Denver Broncos in 1963. After four years -- and two Pro Bowl appearances -- in Denver, Brown signed with the Raiders in in 1967, earning All-Pro honors that season while helping Oakland advance to Super Bowl II.

Nicknamed "Old Man Willie," Brown earned Pro Bowl honors each of the next six seasons while helping Oakland become one of the NFL's elite teams during that period. In 1976, as 36-year-old Brown helped the Raiders go 13-1 during the regular season before defeating the New England Patriots and arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to Super Bowl XI.

Late in the game, with the Raiders enjoying a 26-7 lead over the Minnesota Vikings, Brown's 75-yard interception return for a score capped Oakland' first Super Bowl victory. The play, captured and immortalized by NFL Films, is one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

During the run-up to the #SuperBowl, we're looking back on our own memories of the biggest game.



Willie Brown remembers Super Bowl XI: "We knew we was gonna win. ... All we had to do was show up." pic.twitter.com/5QLilMVkNw — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 30, 2018

Brown, who retired following the 1978 season, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, his first year of eligibility. His 54 career interceptions is currently the 21st highest total in league history. Brown's other career milestones include being named to the AFL's All-Time Team and the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team.

After his playing career came to an end, Brown won two Super Bowls during his decade as the Raiders' defensive backs coach. After serving as a high school head coach at two different schools during the early 1990s, Davis took on the role as the Raiders' director of staff development in 1995, a position he continued to hold until his death.

Brown's death comes a little more than two months following the death of another Raiders legend, former receiver Cliff Branch. Branch, who was Brown's teammate from 1972-78, helped Oakland win three Super Bowls in an eight-year span from 1976-83.

In 2015, Ken Stabler, the franchise's first Super Bowl-winning quarterback, died after being diagnosed with colon cancer. Stabler was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.