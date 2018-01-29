Hall of Fame finalist Kevin Mawae says he'd pick Brian Urlacher over Ray Lewis

The list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2018 features two all-time great middle linebackers in Ray Lewis of the Ravens and Brian Urlacher of the Bears, which might lead to one of the two getting snubbed in their first year of eligibility even though they're both deserving of being first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Many assume that if only one can gain entrance into the Hall of Fame this year, it'll be Lewis, who has the Super Bowl rings and the better individual statistics. But if it were up to another Hall of Fame finalist, center Kevin Mawae, it'd be Urlacher who gets the nod.

In an interview with Talk of Fame Network, Mawae explained why gives the edge to Urlacher.

"I played against both of the guys, and Ray was ... the guy belongs in the Hall of Fame, no doubt about it," he said. "But I've got to view it in the lens of how I played against guys ... not as if I was in the coach ... I've got to do it in how I played against them. To me, Ray was all over the place -- an athletic guy, but he was not a downhill hitter. He's not taking on offensive linemen. He was a jump-around guy.

"Brian Urlacher, sideline to sideline ... could do it all ... just like Ray. But he was more of a physical player in the box against offensive linemen, and that's just the way I view it. Half-one dozen, half the other. Both of them are going to get in. You know what I'm saying?"

Mawae is right. Both Urlacher and Lewis will become Hall of Famers in the near future. But there's a chance only one will get in on their first try. In all, there are 15 finalists plus one contributor finalist and two seniors committee finalists, which brings the total to 18. Anywhere between 4-8 people will gain entrance into the Hall of Fame, but only five modern-era finalists can be elected, which is rather limiting once you realize how many deserving candidates are on the final list:

Ray Lewis -- linebacker for the Ravens Brian Urlacher -- linebacker for the Bears Edgerrin James -- running back for the Colts, Cardinals, and Seahawks Randy Moss -- wide receiver for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and 49ers Terrell Owens -- wide receiver for the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals Isaac Bruce -- wide receiver for the Rams and 49ers John Lynch -- safety for the Buccaneers and Broncos Brian Dawkins -- defensive back for the Eagles and Broncos Ty Law -- defensive back for the Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, and Broncos Everson Walls -- defensive back for the Cowboys, Giants, and Browns

Tony Boselli -- tackle for the Jaguars

Joe Jacoby -- tackle and guard for the Redskins

Steve Hutchinson -- guard for the Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans

Alan Faneca -- guard and tackle for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals Kevin Mawae -- center and guard for the Seahawks, Jets, and Titans Bobby Beathard (contributor finalist) Robert Brazile (seniors committee finalist) Jerry Kramer (seniors committee finalist)

Lewis has the rings. He won two Super Bowls and took home Super Bowl MVP honors once. Urlacher never won a Super Bowl. Lewis won Defensive Player of the Year twice. Urlacher won one Defensive Player of the Year award. Lewis went to 13 Pro Bowls. Urlacher went to eight Pro Bowls. Lewis was named first-team All-Pro seven times. Urlacher was named first-team All-Pro four times. You get the point. Lewis has the better resume, which makes him the safer bet.

Bbut Mawae's argument hinges on the fact that he played against both linebackers.

"With Ray ... I mean, he was physical at the point of attack ... at the tackle ... and making the plays," Mawae said. "And both of the guys were equally smart in diagnosing and getting a defense lined up. But, from an offensive lineman's standpoint, Ray Lewis was not going to come down and hit you. He was going to try to make you miss -- a lot like Junior Seau. Seau didn't take on blocks. He kind of jumped around.

"Urlacher did all the stuff Ray did. But he played downhill on you. He's going to come in and put his helmet on you and shed blocks. I never felt that way about Ray. And whenever we played Ray, it was never like ... 'Oh, man I've gotta' ... I felt a bigger challenge for me was playing Zach Thomas than Ray Lewis. That's just a personal view."

As Mawae said, it's his personal view. We'll soon find out if the committee agrees with him. The 2018 class will be announced the day before Super Bowl LII.