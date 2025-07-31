The 2025 NFL preseason debuts with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio on Thursday. The game will be played at 8 p.m. ET from Tom Benson Stadium outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will feature the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams made the playoffs last season before losing their first games last January. While many starters won't play in this first of four exhibition games for both teams, former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Chargers, making of plenty of options for Hall of Fame Game betting apps and Lions vs. Chargers betting promos.

Detroit enters as a 1.5-point favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Lions vs. Chargers odds with the over/under listed at 33.5 total points (+100). Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the first game of the 2025 NFL season can read more below, along with a quick preview of the 2025 Hall of Fame Game.

Betting on the 2025 Hall of Fame Game

The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2025 Hall of Fame Game to celebrate the induction of former tight end Antonio Gates into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Los Angeles will also debut free agent acquisition, quarterback Trey Lance who looks to compete for the backup job to Justin Herbert. Formerly a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the last two seasons, the former No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021 started one game last season, throwing for 244 yards in a Week 18 loss to Washington.

For the Lions, the key storyline is also the backup quarterback competition between veteran Kyle Allen and third-year pro Hendon Hooker. Allen makes an appearance for his sixth NFL team, having most recently thrown only one pass last year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After sitting out his rookie season due to a knee injury suffered in college the previous season, Hooker played in three games for Detroit in 2024, completing 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards. Competing behind the durable Jared Goff, it's likely that one of these two players won't be on the season opening 52 man roster.

With the Lions only 1.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2025 preseason, oddsmakers expect this to be a competitive contest. The over/under at 33.5 points is likely the lowest an NFL game will see all season and for good reason. The last nine editions of the Hall of Fame Game haven't reached 40 points, including last year's 21-17 Bears victory over the Texans in a game halted in the third quarter due to inclement weather. Bet the Hall of Fame Game at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks offer tools for users to practice responsible gaming, such as setting deposit limits, tracking betting activity, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks provide contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional assistance. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, also have a live chat feature where users can get in touch with the support team 24/7.