The 2025 NFL regular season does not begin until mid-September, but the annual Hall of Fame Game will take place on Thursday night to open the league's 106th season. The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions are squaring off in a matchup between teams who are hoping to bounce back following disappointing playoff losses last year. Los Angeles went 11-6 in its first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh before losing to Houston in a wild card game. Detroit set a team record with 15 wins in the regular season, but it became the second team in league history to win 15+ games and lose its playoff opener.

Kickoff from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 33.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Lions picks, be sure to see the NFL betting predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he is 71-51-2 (+1495) on his last 124 picks in Lions games.

Here are White's best bets for Lions vs. Chargers on Thursday:

Los Angeles Chargers +2.5 (-110)

Under 33.5 (-110)

Chargers 2+ rushing touchdowns (+300)

Los Angeles Chargers +2.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has not been as impressive as his brother, John, in preseason games, but he still has a strong 10-6 record against the spread. Harbaugh announced quarterback Trey Lance as the starter for this game, and Lance comes into the season with a ton of experience in 2024. He had 113 pass attempts in three games for the Cowboys, and he has good running back depth behind him. Given the coaches' ATS records in preseason games, White is taking the points in the Hall of Fame Game.

"While I understand the Lions being favored as they likely have the better talent at quarterback in this game, I think the Chargers' coaching gives them a big edge in this environment, with Jim Harbaugh 10-6 ATS in the preseason and Dan Campbell, who is breaking in a pair of new coordinators, 3-6-1," White said. "That should be enough to bring this game back down to pick 'em, not have one team clearly the favorite. Give me the points."

Under 33.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

"Even with recent Hall of Fame Games trending over, I'll back a reversion to more of a lower-scoring affair here," White said. "I expect the Chargers to be extremely run focused with Trey Lance under center, having intercepted him five times in his last preseason game as a Cowboy (he also had 321 pass yards and 90 rushing yards in the game, to be fair). Both Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen are having strong camps, but with vanilla gameplans going up against a quality defensive coaching staff, I wouldn't be surprised if scoring is limited on their side of the ball as well."

Chargers 2+ rushing touchdowns (+300 at DraftKings)

Los Angeles is expected to go with a run-heavy approach on Thursday, as its running back depth chart includes first-round pick Omarion Hampton, former Michigan star Hassan Haskins and Troy's all-time leading rusher, Kimani Vidal. Harbaugh likes to set the tone with his rushing attack, and Lance should be able to put the offense in scoring position. Detroit will likely throw the ball more than Los Angeles, leading to more total possessions in the game.

"DraftKings is giving out a great price on the Chargers to score multiple rushing TDs in the game considering we expect Lance to play into the third quarter, and I'd also be perfectly happy playing the +280 number given out by FanDuel," White said. "Consider this a pretty good hedge against an Under play, and if you want to take an even bigger swing with +1100 for the Chargers to get three rushing TDs, I don't mind that play at all."

