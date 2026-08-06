Hall of Fame Game kicks off NFL preseason; Jonathan Taylor agrees to $44M deal with Colts

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

👀 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL's best play-callers

Getty Images

Earlier this week, our panel of experts ranked the top 10 coaches in the NFL. They're keeping that train rolling today by ranking the top 10 play-callers on offense and defense.

These days, it's incredibly common for offensive head coaches to call plays, and only one coordinator is in our top 10 of offensive play-callers. One of the nine head coaches is Bears' Ben Johnson, who made a seamless transition to Chicago last season. They key was his ability to set the offensive line up for success, as Zach Pereles explains.

Pereles: "Johnson's one-year leap to star head coach has been impressive, but there's been little doubting his offensive magic for a few years now, after he lifted the Lions' offense into a premier unit. Johnson does excellent with quarterbacks, yes, but his true best attribute might be with his offensive line schemes, whether in run blocking or pass blocking. The Bears fifth in PFF's pass-blocking grades and fifth in PFF's run-blocking grades last year."

Here are the offensive play-callers who received votes but just missed the cut:

Josh McDaniels, Patriots

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys

Only a few teams have a coach on each list, and the Chiefs are one of them. Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo make up one of the best play-calling tandems in the league, and they'll be key in proving that the Chiefs dynasty isn't dead yet.

In order for there to be a bounce-back in Kansas City, Travis Kelce will have to turn back the clock a bit. Avoiding the dreaded "dad bod" to start fall camp was certainly a good start.

↔️ 10 most fascinating CFB transfers

Getty Images

In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, it can be hard to keep up with all of the player movement in college football. That's especially the case months after the portal window closed.

That's why our own Brad Crawford has highlighted the 10 most fascinating transfers as a refresher with the 2026 campaign quickly approaching. One of the most high-profile moves -- and one we'll be following from the first snap of Week 1 -- was QB Sam Leavitt's jump from Arizona State to LSU.

Leavitt has all the tools to thrive under Lane Kiffin, but a foot injury and immense pressure in Baton Rouge will be hurdles he must clear.

Crawford: "There's no player more important to Lane Kiffin's first-year progress in Baton Rouge. Sam Leavitt determines how quickly this regime accelerates with CFP aspirations. The ex-Arizona State standout arrives with a Big 12 championship, playoff experience and the dual-threat ability Kiffin covets on money downs. He also carries questions after foot surgery ended his 2025 season and limited him during spring practice."

Be sure to check out the complete list -- which features at least one more potential Heisman Trophy candidate -- before the season begins in a few weeks.

There may not be a transfer portal for coaches, but that doesn't limit their movement by any means. There was a decent amount of coaching turnover in the Big 12, and our conference coach rankings have been updated to reflect that.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏀 Aces at Fever, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Twins at Royals, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Panthers vs. Cardinals, 9 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Sparks at Lynx, 9 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Seattle Sounders FC at Toluca, 10 p.m. on FS1