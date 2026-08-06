Hall of Fame Game kicks off NFL preseason; Jonathan Taylor agrees to $44M deal with Colts

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👀 Five things to know Thursday
- Football is (kind of) back. It's been 179 days since Super Bowl LX, but we've finally made it. There will be real football on TV tonight. That is, if you count the Hall of Fame Game as real football. The Cardinals will face off against the Panthers in the first preseason matchup of the year, and we have an in-depth preview right here. Although No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love won't play, rookie QB Carson Beck is one of several players to watch.
- Jonathan Taylor agrees to a $44 million extension. The reported two-year deal for the Colts running back has a maximum value of $47 million and includes $39 million guaranteed, making Taylor the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL in terms of average annual value. Taylor's extension is the latest big contract in the league's RB market and comes two days after Falcons star Bijan Robinson's record-breaking extension.
- Stefon Diggs is joining the Commanders. Washington needed more targets for Jayden Daniels, and the team added a big name on Wednesday. Diggs is signing with the Commanders on a one-year contract worth up to $12 million. This is something of a homecoming for Diggs -- a DMV native -- and he fills a major need for the team. Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders lacked legitimate threats in the passing game, and Diggs fits the bill. With Diggs off the board, here are the biggest names left on the free-agent market.
- Aaron Donald continues to fuel speculation about his return. A defensive line featuring Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald is a nightmare for most quarterbacks, but it may soon be a reality in Los Angeles. Donald worked out at the Rams' facility on Wednesday -- and since he used team equipment -- they were forced to report it. Donald didn't use full pads, but this is yet another signal that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is mulling a comeback.
- The Yankees got some good news about Aaron Judge. The Yankees have gotten a lot of bad injury news this season, but perhaps their luck is finally starting to turn. Judge, who has been out since May 31 with a fractured ribcage, has been cleared for light physical activity. Better yet, the New York slugger said he expects to be back on the field this season, and the Yankees need him as the Red Sox continue to surge.
🏈 Do not miss this: NFL's best play-callers
Earlier this week, our panel of experts ranked the top 10 coaches in the NFL. They're keeping that train rolling today by ranking the top 10 play-callers on offense and defense.
These days, it's incredibly common for offensive head coaches to call plays, and only one coordinator is in our top 10 of offensive play-callers. One of the nine head coaches is Bears' Ben Johnson, who made a seamless transition to Chicago last season. They key was his ability to set the offensive line up for success, as Zach Pereles explains.
- Pereles: "Johnson's one-year leap to star head coach has been impressive, but there's been little doubting his offensive magic for a few years now, after he lifted the Lions' offense into a premier unit. Johnson does excellent with quarterbacks, yes, but his true best attribute might be with his offensive line schemes, whether in run blocking or pass blocking. The Bears fifth in PFF's pass-blocking grades and fifth in PFF's run-blocking grades last year."
Here are the offensive play-callers who received votes but just missed the cut:
- Josh McDaniels, Patriots
- Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys
Only a few teams have a coach on each list, and the Chiefs are one of them. Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo make up one of the best play-calling tandems in the league, and they'll be key in proving that the Chiefs dynasty isn't dead yet.
In order for there to be a bounce-back in Kansas City, Travis Kelce will have to turn back the clock a bit. Avoiding the dreaded "dad bod" to start fall camp was certainly a good start.
↔️ 10 most fascinating CFB transfers
In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, it can be hard to keep up with all of the player movement in college football. That's especially the case months after the portal window closed.
That's why our own Brad Crawford has highlighted the 10 most fascinating transfers as a refresher with the 2026 campaign quickly approaching. One of the most high-profile moves -- and one we'll be following from the first snap of Week 1 -- was QB Sam Leavitt's jump from Arizona State to LSU.
Leavitt has all the tools to thrive under Lane Kiffin, but a foot injury and immense pressure in Baton Rouge will be hurdles he must clear.
- Crawford: "There's no player more important to Lane Kiffin's first-year progress in Baton Rouge. Sam Leavitt determines how quickly this regime accelerates with CFP aspirations. The ex-Arizona State standout arrives with a Big 12 championship, playoff experience and the dual-threat ability Kiffin covets on money downs. He also carries questions after foot surgery ended his 2025 season and limited him during spring practice."
Be sure to check out the complete list -- which features at least one more potential Heisman Trophy candidate -- before the season begins in a few weeks.
There may not be a transfer portal for coaches, but that doesn't limit their movement by any means. There was a decent amount of coaching turnover in the Big 12, and our conference coach rankings have been updated to reflect that.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Pete Crow-Armstrong is making a push to challenge Shohei Ohtani for NL MVP.
- Liverpool legend Mo Salah is joining Turkish club Trabzonspor on a two-year deal despite interest from MLS clubs.
- Here's why Kevin Durant is wrong about his 76ers-Warriors comparison.
- Losing might actually be a good thing for the Blue Jays and Mets down the stretch.
- Sky standout Sydney Taylor just keeps climbing in our WNBA Rookie Rankings.
- Florida basketball should roll out a loaded roster in pursuit of a national title.
- Keegan Bradley is one golfer firmly on the FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble.
- The NBPA just opened a new state-of-the-art West Coast hub.
- Former WKU player Victory Vaka is suing the NCAA after losing his scholarship while grieving his mother's death.
- Oregon assistant Ra'Shaad Sample was caught on dashcam fleeing the scene of an accident.
- The Preakness Stakes has announced a historic shift in its schedule.
- Former Kansas player Brett Ballard was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday.
📺 What we're watching Thursday
🏀 Aces at Fever, 7 p.m. on Prime Video
⚾ Twins at Royals, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Panthers vs. Cardinals, 9 p.m. on NBC
🏀 Sparks at Lynx, 9 p.m. on Prime Video
⚽ Seattle Sounders FC at Toluca, 10 p.m. on FS1