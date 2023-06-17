Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bob Brown died Friday night in Oakland, Calif. Brown's wife, Cecilia, stated that he died peacefully at a rehabilitation center while surrounded by family and friends. He had been admitted to the facility after suffering a stroke in April. Brown was 81 years old.

A former No. 2 overall draft pick in 1964, Brown played 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders. (He was also drafted No. 4 overall by the AFL's Denver Broncos, but chose to play in Philadelphia.) He was named to six Pro Bowls, five All-Pro first teams and three second teams, and the NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team, and he was chosen as the NFL/NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year three times.

Still, it took until more than 30 years after his retirement for Brown to eventually be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame President Jim Porter released the following statement on Brown's passing:

"Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique -- and sometimes brute force -- to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.

"Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss."