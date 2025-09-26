FRISCO, Texas -- Anything can happen at any time when the Dallas Cowboys are involved.

There aren't many other football teams, if any, that would have decided to trade All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to a conference rival like the Green Bay Packers a week before the start of the season like owner and general manager Jerry Jones did. That's created a buzz around the team's Week 4 "Sunday Night Football" against the Packers that's palpable.

How palpable is it? Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach swung by head coach Brian Schottenheimer's Friday press conference. Schottenheimer was in the middle of answering a question about stopping Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs and the Packers' run game before immediately stopping in his tracks when Staubach entered the team's press conference room.

"Oh my goodness gracious. I will stop what I'm doing for this," Schottenheimer exclaimed upon seeing Staubach.

"This is my favorite coach," Staubach said of Schottenheimer with a smile.



Schottenheimer said the 83-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback still looks "good." Naturally, "Captain Comeback" jokingly offered up his services.



"I can still throw. … I'm such a Cowboy fan. Coach, I'm for you," Staubach said. "I still love the Cowboys. It's amazing how when I sit down and watch the Cowboys game I feel like I'm out there. Right now we're OK, but we're gonna get better."



"No doubt. That's the plan," Schottenheimer said, acknowledging the team's 1-2 start.

"That's pretty cool," Schottenheimer said after Staubach left the room. "I'm juiced up."

Any football fan would be starstruck at seeing the first quarterback to complete a "Hail Mary" and a Dallas legend like Staubach. Surprisingly, Friday was the first time Schottenheimer met Staubach despite being on the Cowboys' coaching staff in some capacity since 2022. That's why the Dallas head coach will be literally skipping downstairs to the team's last practice of the week before facing Parsons and the Packers on Sunday night.

"That's my first one. That's why I'm trying not to show all my emotions," Schottenheimer said. "You'll see me skipping down the hall. I might even call the guys up and say, 'Hey, guess who I just ran into. He came to see me.' I'm a football junkie, and [he is] one of the best of all time, man."