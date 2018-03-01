Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly announces that his cancer has returned

After being cancer-free for nearly four years, Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly announced on Thursday that his cancer has returned.

Kelly released the following statement:

"As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again. The oral cancer we hoped would be gone forever has returned. Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know God is with me. I continuously talk with the four F's: Faith, Family, Friends and Fans. With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying 'Kelly Tough' and trusting God will carry us through this difficult time."

The Bills released a statement of support for Kelly as well.

Team statement on Jim Kelly. pic.twitter.com/dKMQOijf2E — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 1, 2018

Kelly's wife, Jill, posted the following message on Instagram:

The caption reads as follows:

The cancer is back.

We are shocked, heartbroken, sad, angry, confused, and just darn tired. Yet, despite how we feel, we KNOW that God is a promise maker and keeper.

He is who He says He is!

He can do what He says He can do!

We don't have to understand His ways to trust His heart. The battle is HIS. (Exodus 14:14) We need you ... In addition to our faith, family, and friends...we really need you and your prayer warrior friends to pray. We're all in this together. THANK YOU! The more life and heartbreak I experience, the more I realize that this is not the end of the story.

Life is temporary. And short.

But eternity ... is FOREVER.

Because we know that our eternity is secure in Christ, we can trust God with every breath upon this earth.

Kelly was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013, and a year later contracted MRSA his bones, shortly after having been declared cancer-free. He had a portion of his jaw removed after the initial diagnosis, but the cancer returned in 2014. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation at that time, and was again diagnosed as cancer-free in September 2014. He then had a brief scare in 2016, but a biopsy came back negative. A little more than a year and a half later, the cancer has one again returned.

Kelly has now beat cancer twice and beat MRSA as well, and has a great deal of support from his family and the football community. Here's to hoping the Hall of Famer can beat the odds again.