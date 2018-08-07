Hall of Fame reportedly considering major rule change after Terrell Owens' no-show

After watching Terrell Owens skip out on the Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend, it appears that the Pro Football Hall of Fame is determined to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.

According to Pro Football Talk, the organization is mulling over a possible rule change that would require all inductees to show up to Canton, Ohio for the enshrinement ceremony. PFT also adds that it's "virtually certain" the new rule will be implemented at some point in the future.

If you're wondering how the Hall could possibly enforce a rule like that, it appears that there would potentially be a waiver involved. Basically, the 25 semifinalists for the Hall of Fame would have to sign a document saying that they're definitely going to attend the enshrinement ceremony in Canton.

One thing that's not clear is what would happen to a player if he refused to sign the document. If the Hall of Fame refuses to induct a player for not signing the waiver, then they'll basically be proving Owens' point.

During his speech in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday, the controversial receiver said he skipped out on Canton as a way to protest the Hall of Fame selection process, which he believes is flawed.

"Many of you are probably wondering why we're here, instead of Canton," Owens said in Tennessee. "I'd like to set the record straight. It's about the mere fact that the sportswriters are not in alignment with the mission core values of the Hall of Fame. These writers disregarded the system, the criteria and by-laws [of selection] and ultimately, the true meaning of the Hall of Fame and what it represents. I wanted to take a stand so the next guy coming after me will not have to go through what I, and others, have gone through."

The selection committee is only supposed to take into account football accolades when voting on potential Hall of Famers, but Owens believes the committee members took non-football factors -- like his character -- into account with him. If the Hall of Fame decided not to admit someone for not signing a waiver, that would also qualify as a non-football factor.

Owens' decision to skip the festivities in Canton ended a tradition that had gone for the past 55 years. Since the induction of the first class in 1963, every living player who had ever been enshrined to the Hall of Fame had attended the ceremony in Canton. The Hall of Fame was clearly upset with Owens' decision, and now, it looks like they're going to make a rule to keep anyone else from following in T.O.'s footsteps.