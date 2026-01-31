There are now two Pro Football Hall of Fame voters who have publicly revealed their non-Bill Belichick ballots this week, the latest coming from Mike Chappell, a longtime Indianapolis Colts reporter who covers the team for FOX59 Indianapolis.

Chappell, who has covered the Colts for more than four decades, explained this week his decision to vote for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as one of the three on his ballot and not Belichick.

"As one of 50 selectors, I voted FOR Robert Kraft, the long-time and accomplished New England Patriots owner," Chappell wrote. "I did not vote AGAINST Bill Belichick, the long-time and accomplished head coach of that dynasty. I realize that's a difference without a distinction, but I'm comfortable with my decision."

Chappell, who said Belichick's involvement with Spygate impacted his decision, described why Kraft was more deserving this time around.

"Kraft's role in building the Patriots' dynasty beginning in 1994 AND his undeniable role in helping negotiate the end of the 100-play-day work stoppage in 2011 -- while his wife was gravely ill -- that has resulted in long-standing labor peace," Chappell wrote. "He's also been involved behind the scenes in bolstering the NFL's ever-increasing TV revenue."

Belichick fell short of the 40 votes needed from the 50-person selection committee to be inducted in his first year of eligibility. Voters could cast votes for three of the five finalists and Belichick's snub became a major source of controversy.

"This year's decision in no way insinuates Belichick isn't Hall of Fame-worthy," Chappell wrote. "Of course he is. I believe he makes it next year. Will that mean his gold jacket isn't as bold had he been selected in his first year of eligibility? Of course not."

Belichick, 73, won six of his eight career Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots with Tom Brady as his quarterback. Belichick became Hall of Fame eligible this year because he has not coached in the NFL since 2023. He will be back up for nomination as part of the 2027 class.

"I don't understand it," Brady said this week during a Seattle Sports radio appearance. "I was with him every day. If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Which is completely ridiculous, because people deserve it. He's incredible. There's no coach I'd rather play for. If I'm taking one coach to go out there to win a Super Bowl, give me one season, I'm taking Bill Belichick. So that's enough said."