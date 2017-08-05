Hall of Famer Jason Taylor hopes his bust turns out better than Cristiano Ronaldo's

On Saturday, Jason Taylor will officially take his place among the all-time greats when he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And to commemorate a 15-year career that included 139.5 sacks, Taylor will don his gold Hall of Fame sports coat, give a speech to the thousands gathered at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and unveil a bust in his likeness that will remain at the Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview, a reporter asked Taylor, "Would you agree you have the most handsome bust in the Hall of Fame?"

The odd question notwithstanding, Taylor offered this warning: "I haven't even seen my bust yet so it could come out looking like Cristiano Ronaldo, so you never know."

Ah yes, that Ronaldo bust. That was ... something.

"You got a pic of Ronaldo for this bust?"



"Nah...got 1 of Sloth from Goonies tho?"



"That'll do..." pic.twitter.com/dkBB966Llg — Dan O'Connell (@danocdj) March 29, 2017

But Taylor has no such worries.

"I've got complete faith that my man, Ben Hammond, the sculptor, did a great job," he said, adding, "But no, I'm not the best looking, I'm not going to say that."

Not yet willing to let it go, the reporters pressed on. "So who does have the most handsome Hall of Fame bust?"

"I don't know," said Taylor, who thought for a moment before adding: "Ask Howie Long, he's a good looking guy. There are some good-looking guys in [the Hall of Fame]. There's a plethora of ugliness around too, but there are some good-looking guys."