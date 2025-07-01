Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is continuing to "Moss cancer." The NFL legend is expected to return to his full-time roll on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, after missing two months due to a cancer diagnosis last season, confirmed by The Athletic.

Last year, Moss revealed he was receiving treatment for cancer found outside his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. He announced in December that he underwent a successful surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation.

Moss needed to focus on his recovery, so he was unable to appear on Sunday NFL Countdown for some time last season, but made a special return for their Super Bowl edition of the show. Now the 48-year-old is ready to be back with the team for the 2025 NFL season.

"Randy's return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason," ESPN said in a statement.

This is his 10th year with the network.

Moss had a storied NFL career as one of the greatest receivers of all time. He played with the Minnesota Vikings, Raiders, who were in Oakland at the time, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader and has NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Comeback of the Year on his resume.