Former Denver Broncos star and Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis has called for an investigation into a flight attendant's behavior, alleging in a series of Instagram posts that he was wrongfully handcuffed and removed from a Saturday flight on United Airlines.

Davis, 51, said he was traveling with his wife and three children on a flight from Denver when his son "politely requested a cup of ice" during in-flight beverage service. Davis claims the flight attendant "either didn't hear or ignored his request," and that he "calmly reached ... and lightly tapped [the flight attendant's] arm to get his attention."

The attendant then shouted, "Don't hit me!" according to Davis, a remark that allegedly surprised both Davis and nearby passengers. When the flight landed, Davis claims the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated, and six FBI and law enforcement officers boarded the plane and immediately handcuffed him "without any explanation," escorting him off the plane.

"I was -- and remain -- humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry," Davis wrote. "During questioning, it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations, and the agents profusely apologized, even offering to support me and my family in any way possible. I have yet to hear anything from United Airlines. The traumatizing experience of my two sons, my daughter and my wife watching me being placed in handcuffs -- without due process or explanation -- cannot be undone."

Davis vowed that his legal team will be in touch with the airline, advocating for "a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family."

United Airlines had not immediately returned a request for comment from CBS Colorado.

Davis, who played his entire seven-year NFL career with the Broncos from 1995-2002, is widely considered one of the best running backs in league history. Denver's all-time leading rusher with 7,607 career yards, he led the NFL in rushing in both 1997 and 1998, also winning league MVP for the latter season. Inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, Davis also helped the Broncos win two Super Bowls.