Hamilton Tiger-Cats trade QB amid reports of negotiations with Johnny Manziel

The CFL approved a contract between the Ticats and Manziel if they're able to agree on a deal

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded their quarterback Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a second-round draft pick, thus clearing the way for Johnny Manziel to sign with the Ticats. Last week, the CFL said that if Manziel comes to terms with a new team, it will allow the contract, making the timing of the move conspicuous.

Collaros is expected to be franchise quarterback for the Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats have been reported to be in negotiations with Manziel. Hamilton is also looking to re-sign starter 1b Jeremiah Masoli, who played in every game last season. 

Keep in mind, Collaros likely would have been lost regardless of the Manziel side of things. The move also sheds salary for the Tiger-Cats, who likely would have lost Collaros in free agency.

However, the move is certainly indicative of a Money Manziel age approaching in the CFL, and people have taken notice.

Hamilton has won eight Grey Cups, but it hasn't won any since 1999. Perhaps a change of scenery will do both Manziel and the Tiger-Cats well, as Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy winner who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 and played in 15 games for them in two seasons, looks to resurrect his career with a team that could really use a spark.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories