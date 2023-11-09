This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

🏆 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

OUR MIDSEASON MVP, LAMAR JACKSON

Tonight, the second half of the NFL season begins. This is when we'll separate contenders from pretenders, see the league's best players elevate their games in the biggest moments and hopefully see some better quarterback play (though I doubt it). Regardless, it's going to be really fun.

Arguably no one this season is having more fun than the Ravens, and Lamar Jackson is leading the way. He's Cody Benjamin's midseason MVP.

Benjamin: "There are a handful of good candidates here, including 2022's runner-up, Jalen Hurts, but Jackson is off to the best start of his career as a passer, and he's doing it for arguably the best team in the NFL. He was already unmatched in scrambling electricity, and in Year 6, he's still doing all kinds of damage on the ground with 440 rushing yards, first among QBs. But it's the aerial efficiency that really pops; there isn't a single starter with a better completion percentage (71.5), and only one full-time QB1 has fewer interceptions (3). None of that accounts for the way his athleticism effortlessly masks any slip-ups by his supporting cast."

When Jackson won MVP in 2019, becoming the second-youngest and the second unanimous MVP ever, it seemed like he was breaking football. This year, armed with better wide receivers, supported by a better defense and operating in a more well-rounded offense under Todd Monken, he's been similarly outstanding.

He's more accurate -- while posting a lower interception rate -- as a passer.

He's similarly efficient as a runner, though on fewer opportunities. That has helped him health-wise.

The Ravens have a 56% success rate when passing the ball this season, second only to the 49ers. In 2019, that number was 55.2%. Basically, the Ravens are even better on a down-to-down basis when passing than they were when Jackson was unanimous MVP.



The Ravens face the Browns and their dominant defense this weekend before primetime games against the Bengals and the Chargers. That means Jackson and his team have a huge chance to cement their frontrunner status before the calendar turns to December. I think they'll do just that.

Here are all of our NFL midseason awards.

😄 Honorable mentions

😓 Not so honorable mentions

👀 Michigan responds to Big Ten, challenges authority



Getty Images

Monday, the Big Ten sent notice of potential discipline to Michigan. Wednesday, Michigan responded. In a 10-page letter to their conference, the Wolverines countered that ...

The Big Ten disciplining Michigan would constitute a "breach" of the conference's handbook;



of the conference's handbook; Any punishment directed at Jim Harbaugh "would exceed the commissioner's authority under the Sportsmanship Policy" (Dennis Dodd previously reported the university and Harbaugh are expected to take legal action if Harbaugh is punished);

(Dennis Dodd previously reported the university and Harbaugh are expected to take legal action if Harbaugh is punished); The conference should "act cautiously" because "in-person scouting, collusion among opponents, and other questionable practices may well be far more prevalent than believed." This is in line with Michigan submitting evidence Purdue collaborated with Ohio State and Rutgers ahead of the Boilermakers' 2022 Big Ten Championship matchup with the Wolverines.

Furthermore, Michigan asserted that Connor Stalions, the former low-level staffer who resigned Oct. 30 amid the investigation, acted alone and did not impact any on-field results. Also Wednesday, 11 Michigan lawmakers urged Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti to "act prudently and refrain from taking premature measures."

Finally, Dennis takes a look at why college football hasn't modernized to the point that would end sign stealing. It's a good question with great insight and analysis.

As always, you can keep up with every single development here.

🏈 NFL midseason team grades, playoff chances

Getty Images

Midterms are scary. If they go poorly, your back is against the wall. But don't worry, fellow NFL fans: Midterm grades also are just a halfway point. You can almost always come back, and that rings true in the NFL as well.

Jeff Kerr handed out midterm grades for every team, and six were in the "A" range.

" Ravens (A) -- They are 4-1 against winning teams and have the top-ranked scoring defense, as Baltimore is allowing 13.8 points per game (the lowest through nine games for the franchise since 2000)."

-- They are 4-1 against winning teams and have the top-ranked scoring defense, as Baltimore is allowing 13.8 points per game (the lowest through nine games for the franchise since 2000)." " Lions (A-) -- Dan Campbell has this team in command of the NFC North and in the race for home-field advantage in the conference."

-- Dan Campbell has this team in command of the NFC North and in the race for home-field advantage in the conference." " Texans (A-) -- The Texans are the most improved team in the NFL after being the laughingstock of the league since the Deshaun Watson fiasco."

-- The Texans are the most improved team in the NFL after being the laughingstock of the league since the fiasco." " Jaguars (A) -- Give the Jaguars significant credit toward emerging as a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, winning five straight games -- all against teams that entered the game with a winning record."

-- Give the Jaguars significant credit toward emerging as a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, winning five straight games -- all against teams that entered the game with a winning record." " Chiefs (A) -- Andy Reid 's teams are usually second-half teams, so the 7-2 start for the Chiefs is dangerous for the rest of the AFC."

-- 's teams are usually second-half teams, so the 7-2 start for the Chiefs is dangerous for the rest of the AFC." "Eagles (A) -- Philadelphia isn't winning big, but the Eagles are finding ways to win every week."

Still, like I said, grades can change in a hurry, and they certainly will by season's end. In fact, one team that earned a first-half "C+" is a projected No. 4 seed in the playoffs, according to SportsLine. You can see postseason chances for every team (well, almost every team; sorry, Cardinals fans) here.

⚽ Champions League: More Manchester United misery



Getty Images

Up 2-0. Controversial red card to Marcus Rashford. Tied 2-2. Up 3-2. Lost 4-3.

That was the latest disastrous journey for Manchester United, this time against Copenhagen. The Red Devils are now at the bottom of Group A with one win and three losses in four UEFA Champions League contests. As Pardeep Cattry writes, they are in crisis.

Things aren't so great for their neighbors Manchester City, either. The Citizens and Pep Guardiola are fearing "deep bad news" after John Stones left their 3-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday. Still, the reigning champs are atop Chuck Booth's Champions League Power Rankings.

Manchester City (previous: 1) Real Madrid (4) Bayern Munich (2) Inter (5) Arsenal (6)

As for another Premier League club in the competition, Arsenal topped Sevilla, 2-0. James Benge says the Gunners defense will be key going forward.

Benge: "That perfect balance might not exist for a young team like Arsenal just yet. If last year was all about unleashing their bright young things in attack, this term might just be Mikel Arteta course correcting (perhaps too much) and forging a defensive unit that can starve an opponent."

The offense can still be pretty good, too, though: Bukayo Saka made James' Champions League Team of the Week after scoring against Sevilla. Here are all of Wednesday's scores.

📺 What we're watching Thursday



⚽ UEFA Europa and Conference Leagues on Paramount+

🏀 Bucks at Pacers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Virginia at No. 11 Louisville, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Panthers at Bears, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Hawks at Magic, 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV