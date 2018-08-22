'Hard Knocks' is turning Cleveland into 'Believeland' but are the Browns just being overhyped?
The Browns are generating a lot of hype, but they've also won one game in two seasons
If a team goes 0-16, you don't expect to see people talking about them the very next year outside of when they'll break their insane losing streak. And yet, the 2018 Cleveland Browns are generating quite a bit of hype. Whether it's the excitement of having a completely revamped offensive core or the fact that the Browns are on this season of "Hard Knocks," plenty of water cooler talk seems to be centered around the Browns.
This is in spite of Cleveland sharing a division with a Super Bowl hopeful in Pittsburgh. Tyrod Taylor is the perceived starter at quarterback, but Baker Mayfield has impressed. Josh Gordon has fantasy players salivating as he always does, and Jarvis Landry could have a huge season. If nothing else, this looks like a different Browns squad.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk Browns hype and whether or not they're buying into Cleveland. They don't talk about the Browns as playoff hopefuls, of course. Just as candidates for drastic improvement. They also talk about the role "Hard Knocks" has played in the analysis of the team and their quarterback situation, which would be interesting in a "normal" year.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
