'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Baker Mayfield, Browns rookies save yawner of an episode

We're going to be keeping weekly tabs on HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns" throughout the preseason. We'll be checking in to highlight which performers are rising and falling in the "Hard Knocks" ranks with each new episode. Which performers are rising to prominence? What storylines are garnering the most interest? Which highlights have us talking? Who's falling off?

Last week, it was offensive line coach Bob Wylie putting down a performance that entered the Hard Knocks Hall of Fame. The man and his anti-stretching platform became the stuff of instant legend, so this week had a tough act to follow. Let's look at who the key players were in Week 4.

1. The rookie showcase

Last week: Unranked

The Browns' rookie showcase stole the show in what was a relatively uneventful episode this week. Forcing rookies to perform in front of the rest of the team and put on some sort of entertaining spectacle is pretty much a staple of NFL training camp, so it's usually a part of Hard Knocks every season.

But while most teams do some sort of talent show, the Browns went in a pretty fun and unique direction with it. They allowed players to film mini skits in which they imitated teammates and coaches, putting their own spin on some of the more notorious moments that Hard Knocks captured earlier in camp.

There's Jarvis Landry's fiery speech to the wide receivers, Carl Nassib's compound interest lesson, Todd Haley and Gregg Williams' screaming match, and John Dorsey's welcome call to Baker Mayfield.

The skits, overall, were surprisingly good, and Hue Jackson likely wasn't lying when he said that it was one of the better rookie showcases that he's ever seen. They even got Todd Haley to laugh heartily, which was a bit unsettling to see, if we're being honest.

This episode was a little light on endearing moments, but the showcase came through in a moment of need.

2. Baker Mayfield

Last week: Unranked

Hard Knocks has kept tabs on Mayfield -- the Heisman-winning QB who the Browns took with the top overall pick in this year's draft -- throughout this season, but this week was the first time that the show has unapologetically gone all-in on Baker Mayfield football porn. I mean, we got a super slo-mo sequence that lasted over a minute long. It was supposed to symbolize the game "exponentially" slowing down for the rookie quarterback, but it was rather ... indulgent.

Baker also got plenty of attention during the Browns' third preseason game against the Eagles (shown later in the episode) when Tyrod Taylor went down with a wrist injury. The drama surrounding that injury, which looked like it could be serious, and its aftermath provided some the most gripping moments of the episode. Ultimately, Mayfield got some reps with the first team, but Taylor made a surprising return to action after finding out nothing was broken.

Unfortunately, we didn't get any Quarterback RV action this week, presumably because Brad Paisley is still camped out in there and being a huge weenie.

3. Napping Trailer

Last week: Unranked

No RV, but we did get introduced to the Browns' "napping trailer" this week. That's right, folks, the Browns have a napping trailer at camp, and it's exactly what it sounds like.

HBO

I'm not sure if this is common practice at NFL training camps, but I honestly don't hate it. Sometimes you just gotta get a nap in. Only the Browns are allowed to sleep on the Browns this year.

Additionally, the Browns' locker room is on some real high school Instagram ish.

HBO

4. Bob Wylie

Last week: No. 1

After an absolutely legendary performance from offensive line coach Bob Wylie last week, we got a more limited dose of him this week. Still, HBO knows they've got a star in Wylie and they're smart enough to give the people what they want -- more of the coach's stomach jumping with "hut."

Here's your Bob Wylie "stomach moves on hut" clip of the week. #Browns #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/GP1AGIbXdL — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 29, 2018

Never gets old.

Wylie also spent a good amount of time gushing over how training sleds haven't changed for like 300 years or something. He's a sucker for the way things used to be.

Also, Bob Wylie: Big time rap appreciator.

5. Carl Nassib

Last week: Unranked

No financial advice from Nassib this week, but we did get an utterly shocking development: He's an alien truther.

On the next episode of #HardKnocks, Carl Nassib explains how pregame flyovers are really just chemtrails. #Browns pic.twitter.com/6OZ6EJ1FfL — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 29, 2018

Honestly, he might be worth listening to on this issue, considering I'm pretty sure that Nassib himself is an alien at this point.

He also had a very good day at the office during the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles, but he didn't want to be shown on camera because he had a couple pimples, which he named Peter and Paul. HBO was very mean and immediately showcased his pimples.

I'm looking forward to next week when Nassib attempts to explain Mychal Kendricks' insider trading to Brogan Roback.

6. Todd Haley

Last week: Unranked

The surly offensive coordinator seemed extra agitated for much of this episode, yelling at pretty much anyone and everyone he could during the Browns' preseason game against Philly. (In his defense, they scored just five points in that contest.) He even got in a shouting match with Jarvis Landry before eventually apologizing to the star wide receiver. It was a tender moment!

Also, he had the line of the week.

HBO

Speaking of kickers, I legitimately laughed out loud at this shot of Britton Colquitt talking to himself about three miles away from the rest of the action going on at practice.

HBO

If that doesn't sum up the life of an NFL punter, I don't know what does.

Last week: Unranked

Devon Cajuste got his rocks off this episode ... like, for real. The fourth-string tight end has a rock collection that he clearly holds dear to his heart.

It reminded me of when people call their pets "fur babies." Devon Cajuste definitely calls himself a "rock daddy."

I’ve been at music festivals where some hippie shows me their crystals. I’ve met Devon Cajuste 1000 times. — ↁ𝖩 (@D33J4Y_) August 29, 2018

Cajuste trippin balls at all times — luke (@LakeEffectBro) August 29, 2018

He also went out of his way to mention the moon and its good vibes during the Browns' preseason game. I don't know, man ... that guy is weird as hell.

8. The return of Josh Gordon

Last week: No. 7

We got teased with the return of Josh Gordon last week, and we got teased with the return of Josh Gordon once again this week. If you were hoping for Hard Knocks to get in-depth with his arrival at camp, you were likely disappointed. There were only a few Gordon scenes -- one of him chatting with players at his locker with nothing really interesting being said, and another of him warming up on the field before the team's third preseason game. I'm still holding out hope for some insight into Gordon's situation, but it certainly didn't happen this week.

Bonus: I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the fact that linebacker Christian Kirksey had one of the more preposterous takes I've ever heard during the credits of this week's episode. A group of guys were discussing basketball players and comparing them to pop stars, and Kirksey delivered this ranking: "Michael Jackson is Jordan, Chris Brown is LeBron and Usher is Kobe."

GET OUT OF HERE WITH THAT! Cut that guy right now.

Off the board: Brogan Roback, Dez Bryant, Moose the Dog, Brad Paisley, Jarvis Landry, Hue Jackson