'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Bob Wylie establishes himself as a show legend in Week 3

We're going to be keeping weekly tabs on HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns" throughout the preseason. We'll be checking in to highlight which performers are rising and falling in the "Hard Knocks" ranks with each new episode. Which performers are rising to prominence? What storylines are garnering the most interest? Which highlights have us talking? Who's falling off?

Last week, it was Devon Cajuste and his dad who took top honors after their emotional storyline tugged at the heartstrings in Episode 2. This week, things got significantly more lighthearted, but that's not to say there wasn't drama to be had. Let's look at who the key players were in Week 3.

Bob Wylie

Last week: Unranked

After the premiere episode, I said that Bob Wylie -- the Browns' offensive line coach who also looks like the guy from the diabetes commercials -- needed more air time.

Well, he got it in Week 3 and he absolutely stole the show.

Wylie's biggest highlight came when he declared his hatred of stretching.

"Did you know ... World War I and World War II, all the guys that fought in that war? They did push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups, climbed the rope and ran. None of this fancy s---," Wylie told a disinterested player. "And they won two World Wars! Two World Wars by doing push-ups, jumping jacks and sit-ups!

"You think they were worried when running across Normandy about f---ing stretching? Are you kidding me?"

Early running for Football Guy of the year right here pic.twitter.com/MNpONrkktE — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 22, 2018

The gut moving in synchronization with the snap count. This is art. pic.twitter.com/VxxPvNZdnt — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 22, 2018

It was an amazing bit of TV, but maybe not the greatest testament to his ability to coach sports in a post-World War era.

Aside from that gem, we also got to see Wylie using zoology to provide lessons in the film room. He wants his guys playing like hogs, rhinos and gorillas this year. You think hogs, rhinos and gorillas stretch before a long, hard day at the zoo? Didn't think so, pal.

The shock of the century came when we found out later in the episode that Wylie drives a white Maserati. He seems like the kind of guy who has driven the same Chevy Suburban for the last two decades, not a luxury car that costs around $100,000.

Also, I'm not entirely sure this dude knows working for the Browns doesn't mean he has to only wear shades of brown all the time.

In any case, Bob Wylie became a star and put himself in into the list of "Hard Knocks" legends with his performance in Week 3, so it's no surprise he ends up with the top spot in the Power Rankings this week.

Last week: Unranked

It's becoming increasingly clear with each passing week that Brogan Roback is a just a frat overlord trapped in an NFL quarterback's body. We got some personal time with the Browns' fourth-string QB and his girlfriend this week as they visited a butterfly garden. While there, we learned two things.

The first is that Brogan and his girlfriend met through Instagram direct messages. His big line? "When are you going to give me your number?"

Brogan Roback is every thing I had hope and more pic.twitter.com/SQAxrQ24ew — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) August 22, 2018

I mean, how could she say no to a heater of a line like that?

The second thing we learned is that Brogan believes that butterflies change colors to blend into their environments, like chameleons.

Unfortunately for Brogan, he didn't get any reps in the Browns' second preseason game, and it looks like he may also have to change (team) colors soon. You know, like a chameleon.

Last week: Unranked

We figured we'd be getting an appearance from the free-agent wide receiver in this episode after he paid a visit to Browns camp last week. We got to see a very enthusiastic Dez enter the facility and shake hands/dap up just about every single person in the building -- from the coaching staff, to the front office, to the equipment boys, to the radio guys and the team barber.

We also got an interesting behind-the-scenes look at Bryant's meeting with Hue Jackson, although I found it difficult to listen to anything they were saying because Dez just couldn't stop nodding his head the entire time.

Dez Bryant is a human bobblehead pic.twitter.com/JXTNyTeEEY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 22, 2018

Given Josh Gordon's return to the team and the Browns not offering Bryant a contract, it seems likely that this is our last Dez appearance on the power rankings. But it was a fun storyline to factor into the mix this week.

4. Moose the Dog

Last week: Unranked

I feel personally attacked that it took three episodes for "Hard Knocks" to tell us that the Browns have an office dog named Moose. It seems Moose lives a pretty good life, just wandering around the office with his toys being a good, well-fed boy.

This is the Browns mascot Moose. Now THIS is the kind of content I crave #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/Sz2pbel7wD — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 22, 2018

More Moose, please.

5. Brad Paisley

Last week: Unranked

Maybe nobody looked worse on this week's episode than country music star Brad Paisley. He dressed like a fourth-grader and gave the kind of pep talk that results in one win over two seasons. Just an abysmal showing from a supposed rockstar.

Brad Paisley is a modern day Knute Rockne. pic.twitter.com/nLUPzrk16k — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 22, 2018

Paisley's one shining contribution, though, was bringing Baker Mayfield's QB RV back into our lives.

Less Brad Paisley, please.

Last week: Unranked

The new Browns wideout continues to establish himself as one of the fieriest players on the roster. He announced his arrival via words with an intense speech in Week 1, but he reminded us of that fire with some physicality this week. Landry sparked a fight in practice after throwing a football in the face of defensive back Terrance Mitchell. The two had been going at it during practice and tensions eventually boiled over, as they often do in training camp.

Holy crap. They set Jarvis Landry's training camp fight to "Friction" from the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' trailer. #Browns #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/R6Y564L1ks — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 22, 2018

Camp fights are always interesting, but the best part of this skirmish was Damarious Randall attempting to pronounce "testosterone."

Landry also laid a massive block during the preseason game later in the episode.

Don't mess with that guy, I guess.

7. The return of Josh Gordon

Last week: Unranked

Week 3 essentially served as the Josh Gordon teaser trailer. After a mysterious absence from the first few weeks of camp, the Browns' star wide receiver finally arrived in Cleveland and appeared ready to go to work. We got footage of him picking up his bags at the airport followed by some footage of him working out, but not much more than that.

However, one of my favorite parts of the episode was him attempting to go incognito at the airport while there were television cameras being pointed at him the whole time.

8. Hue Jackson

Last week: No. 8

Last week on Hard Knocks: Hue Jackson aimlessly wanders around training camp reciting random crap he thinks he's heard on a football field before, then breathes a sigh of relief when his keycard still works in the morning.

Next week on Hard Knocks: Hue Jackson aimlessly wanders around training camp reciting random crap he thinks he's heard on a football field before, then breathes a sigh of relief when his keycard still works in the morning.

The difference between a Head Coach that knows what it takes to win and a Head Coach just along for the ride. Todd Haley is asking the question a Head Coach should ask about Josh Gordon. #HardKnocksHBO pic.twitter.com/MzoMSG6a4B — Hakem Dermish (@hakemdermish) August 22, 2018

But seriously, I'm waiting for that guy to do something, anything to prove he's a guy worth putting faith in to run a football team. Three weeks and there's been pretty much zero evidence of that.

Maybe next week? (Probably not.)

Off the board: Devon Cajuste (and his father), Antonio Callaway, These Gloves, Todd Haley, Corey Coleman, Carl Nassib, Gregg Williams