'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings, Episode 3: Antonio Brown takes center stage, but Darren Waller is the new favorite

If last week's episode of Hard Knocks left you a little unsatisfied, know you're not alone. Following all the Antonio Brown drama -- from his disgusting frozen mutant feet to his outrageous helmet saga -- the second episode of the show failed to deliver enough juicy behind-the-scenes theater to live up to the massive level of hype.

The show opened with Brown showing off his gross frostbitten piggies, but only about a minute of airtime was dedicated to the helmet storyline -- a rather stunning development. In the end, we somehow simultaneously got too much Brown and also not enough Brown.

The prevailing hope was that this week's episode, the third of the season, would make up for what last week's lacked. Would HBO drop the ball for a second-straight episode, or would Brown's never-ending, off-the-field circus take the stage and give us all what we've been waiting for?

It's time to find out. Let's get to this week's "Hard Knocks" Power Rankings.

In Week 1, Derek Carr exposed himself as a pretty awkward dude, with almost every one of his scenes coming off as uncomfortable and forced. He was a little bit more palatable in Episode 2, though his only major involvement was constantly finding a way to remind everyone that he has a wife and then attempting a strange flex on Hunter Renfrow.

This week, he was back to being extremely awkward:

I am so uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/A2kboAz889 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 21, 2019

My entire body shuddered watching whatever the hell that was. I'm not sure if you can even classify it as trash talk or a pump-up speech, but you can most certainly classify Carr as the corniest hype man in all of football. This is the guy the Raiders are following into battle every week. Remember that.

But, at the very least, I applaud Carr for refraining from mentioning his wife even once this week. An incredible feat.

New Raiders tight end Luke Willson (and his hair) finally got some shine in this week's episode, but it wasn't all sunshine, boat rides and cool bridges. The folks at HBO must be run by a bunch of pre-teen bullies because they went straight for what Willson is most self-conscious about: His calves.

I mean, they zoomed in on them and everything.

HBO

As a fellow member of the Weak-Ass Calves Club, I stand in solidarity with my brother Luke Willson. Calf-shaming is a worldwide epidemic and we must put an end to it immediately. No, we're not skipping leg day ... we just have unfortunate genes, okay? No amount of calf raises can cure our pain.

Also, Luke Willson's dad is Jerry Garry Larry Terry Gergich from "Parks and Recreation."

HBO

6. Chargers long snapper

Perhaps nobody in the NFL had a tougher Tuesday than long snapper Mike Windt. Not only was he cut by the Chargers in the afternoon, but then "Hard Knocks" aired and we all got to watch the Raiders ruthlessly mock him during a film session.

This seems like a good time to remind everyone that being a long snapper is a thankless job ... at least until everyone is thanking you for screwing up and providing the biggest laugh of the week. At least we have a pretty good idea as to why Windt is out of a job, I guess.

5. Jon Gruden (and Frank Caliendo as Jon Gruden)

After a pretty quiet debut, Jon Gruden really starting coming into his own as a show-stealer in Episode 2, thanks in large part to him hilariously roasting his backup QB tandem of Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.

Unfortunately, episode three saw a drop-off in his backup digs-per-60. He still experienced some frustration with Glennon and Peterman, but an overall strong performance from the Raiders during their preseason game against the Cardinals led to more emphatic fist pumps than insults.

Still, it was entertaining, but it seems we're going to need more struggles from Oakland in order to maximize entertainment value from Gruden.

This week's episode also opened up with the team inviting comedian Frank Caliendo to camp to perform his Gruden impression, and it was pretty good stuff -- although the biggest laugh of that scene may have come when Actual Gruden heckled Fake Gruden from the gallery, saying "why don't you do something funny?"

Line of the week:

HBO

4. Hunter Renfrow

It's becoming more and more apparent that Hunter Renfrow is becoming the Raiders' team punching bag and, honestly, it's pretty great ... although maybe not so much for the rookie wide receiver. We haven't yet gone a week in which Renfrow isn't punked to some degree -- in episode one, Gruden told him he "outkicked his coverage," in Episode 2, Derek Carr attempted to flex on him -- but Episode 3 was the most unforgiving yet.

Not only did the team address Renfrow's "questionable" hairline ("how old are you?...you're at least 37") but Gruden also straight-up dunked on him in a team meeting with some good old fashioned body-shaming.

HBO

To his credit, he's been a good sport about everything. Or at least he's tried. There's definitely pain behind those eyes, though.

It's not easy going from campus hero for nine years at Clemson to rookie punchline in the NFL. At this point, I'm kind of nervous for Renfrow to see what next week is going to bring. I feel like he could wake up on his mattress in the middle of the freeway soon.

3. Australian Analytics Guy

He's got an Australian accent. Or New Zealand accent. I can never tell. Either way, it's always an automatic Top 3 bid.

HBO

2. Antonio Brown

So, here we are. This week certainly did a better job of covering AB's ridiculous helmet saga, though, again, the bar was set pretty low. There was plenty of airtime dedicated to the drama and we got to see some behind-the-scenes footage of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock sorting through it, and they were surprisingly supportive of the receiver during his time away from the club. (I know Mayock claimed they had been in his comments in the media, but it's one thing to hear it and another to actually see it.)

At one point, Gruden says "I give the guy credit for standing up for what he believes in," so if anyone was hoping they'd get to see some of the higher-ups rip into Brown behind the scenes ... well, sorry.

Also, if anyone was hoping to see Brown flip his s--t over the helmet issue ... well, sorry. This is the most we got.

HBO

Although that little clip makes you question ... is this whole ordeal more about style points than comfort/functionality?

It was pretty humorous to hear Brown talk about the media and public reaction to his off-the-field stuff, as he basically said he was surprised that it got so much attention and patted himself on the back for handling it so well. That's certainly one way to look at it. The guy basically rode into Raiders camp in a clown suit while riding a unicycle and juggling flaming bowling pins, then was surprised that people were talking so much about him.

That being said, Brown and Gruden seemed to make it through this mess while maintaining a pretty solid relationship, so it'll be interesting to see how things move forward now that the circus seems to be leaving town. I'm just hoping he stays on the field long enough for us to see him get into it with Derek Carr just once. Please.

Last week's surprise (relative) unknown stars were Keelan Doss and Maxx Crosby. This week, that honor belonged to Darren Waller, the 26-year-old tight end who is impressing at camp -- so much so that Madden Ratings Adjustors sought him out to discuss his rating in the video game. (It was wildly surprisingly to see how understanding he was over only being rated a 68. At least negotiate for one more point, my guy!)

But Waller's backstory is quintessential "Hard Knocks." He's a recovering addict who is attempting to not only keep his personal life in order but also rediscover his love for football and perform well enough to make the Raiders roster. Hearing him discuss he struggles with substance abuse and how they affected his career -- HBO even dug up some footage of him playing while high at Ravens camp years ago -- was very good TV.

As I said last week, the show is at its best when it introduces us to players we wouldn't otherwise know very well and gives us a glimpse into their lives, both on and off the field, and makes us root for them. Waller's now not only on our radar, he's also probably the guy we're most rooting for moving forward.