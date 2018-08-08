'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Jarvis Landry, Carl Nassib steal the show in first Browns episode

Another season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" debuted on Tuesday night. This year's installment of the show, which gives viewers an all-access behind-the-scenes look at an NFL training camp from start to finish, will be spent with the Cleveland Browns.

And while the Browns may not seem like the most thrilling team to cover considering they've won just a single game over the past two seasons, a veteran "Hard Knocks" viewer will likely tell you that some of their favorite seasons of the show have revolved around pretty bad teams. It's just more fun to watch when the stakes are higher and there's a little bit of dysfunction to monitor.

With each new season of "Hard Knocks" comes breakout stars who command the spotlight both on and off the field, unexpected storylines and a healthy amount of drama that fans might not be privy to if it weren't for all the cameras.

So, with that in mind, we're going to be keeping weekly tabs on which performers are rising and falling in the "Hard Knocks" ranks with each new episode. Which performers are rising to prominence? What storylines are garnering the most interest? Which highlights have us talking? Who's falling off?

Let's get to the Ep. 1 rankings.

"Stripes on your helmets will not be given. They will be earned."



Coming up on tonight's season premiere of #HardKnocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland @Browns

📺: 10 ET/PT on @HBO pic.twitter.com/fy0su9x5co — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 7, 2018

New Browns wideout Jarvis Landry was an undeniable star of the first episode. From the approximately 400 one-handed catches they showed (including one that sent the entire camp into an uproar) and the 1,000 times he tried to force "bless him" into being a thing, to being the only player to receive a home visit from the film crew, to delivering the fieriest moment of the premiere.

That moment came when Landry took center stage in the wide receivers film room and chewed out his teammates following a rough day of practice.

"I ain't taking no f-----g days off because I can't be f-----g great that way," Landry said. "That has to be the attitude and mentality all the f-----g time. All that weak s--- don't f-----g live here no more. That s--- don't exist."

“I’m not taking no days off. Because I can’t be great that way.” - @God_Son80 #HardKnocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland @Browns is available on @HBO GO & NOW right now! pic.twitter.com/BfhEq5wOyg — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 8, 2018

It was a bold move by a newcomer, but it's clear that Landry is trying to make an impression on his coaches and his teammates in his first year in Cleveland. Between his play on the field and his profanity off of it, it seems to be working. But considering Corey Coleman was traded by the Browns (a subject of next week's episode), it seems fair to expect some additional drama ahead for the wide receivers group.

We'll see where it goes from here, but for now Landry opens up with the top spot in the HKPR.

Okay, maybe you're wondering who Carl Nassib is. The 25-year-old is a defensive end for the Browns, but he's also so much more than that. He's also a financial advisor and a Taylor Swift superfan.

Meet your new financial advisor, Carl Nassib 😂#HardKnocks. Tuesdays on @HBO. 10 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/H28gO2NO9A — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2018

Nassib clearly likes to take stock of numbers and how they compound over time. He not only advocated keeping track of finances, but also keeping tabs on how you're allocating your free time. Personally, I felt very triggered by his attack on social media.

(Warning: Strong language.)

Defensive end. Financial advisor. Life coach.

I am absolutely itching to find out what role Nassib takes on next week.

Baker Mayfield's debut on "Hard Knocks" was altogether underwhelming (though we did find out he loves the Olive Garden) but the RV he brought to training camp was not. We got a full MTV Cribs-like tour of the vehicle, which basically serves as a clubhouse for the Browns' quarterbacks during preseason. The RV also introduced us to fourth-string quarterback Brogan Roback, who I'm not entirely sure is actually a real player on the roster and not just some guy who snuck into camp and has yet to be detected because everyone thinks he's a coach's son.

Brogan Roback, 4th string QB but 1st string in our hearts pic.twitter.com/kFuynbS0A3 — Seamus (@shame_is) August 8, 2018

In any case, Roback's duties in Episode 1 revolved more around his managing of the RV (supplying snacks, restocking the fridge, keeping things presentable, fluffing pillows, etc.) than anything he did on the football field. But some of the most interesting content on "Hard Knocks" comes from the places you'd least expect.

4. Hue Jackson

It was a roller-coaster debut for Coach Hue. In the early going, he attempted to "cleanse" his past failures by jumping in a lake. In a sink-or-swim situation, it was jarring to see him swim for once.

Then, in the early stages of camp, Jackson sparred a bit with his coaching staff. He and Todd Haley went at it during a coaches meeting, arguing over how much players should be rested during camp. Haley appeared to be quite aggravated by players getting time off, and Hue countered by reminding him who was sitting in the big-boy chair. Hue Jackson seems rather obsessed with his chair.

Someone should tell Hue Jackson that Todd Haley has been in that chair. And he’s won more games in that chair than him. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 8, 2018

I'm just waiting on Todd Haley to ask Hue how many games he's won in that chair he's so proud of. #HardKnocks — TheAngryBowler (@JHensley55) August 8, 2018

Haley, who formerly was the head coach of the Chiefs and is in his first year as offensive coordinator in Cleveland, is quickly emerging as the possible anti-hero waiting in the wings. Sleep with one eye open, Hue!

Jackson was also the subject of most of episode's somber moments, as he mourned the loss of both his brother and mother, who died just weeks apart, while trying to keep it together at camp. It was actually sort of mind-blowing to see how quickly he could transition from grieving to running a football team. It was like he had the ability to flip a switch, and it was somewhat fascinating to watch.

5. Bob Wylie

That man was absolutely flexing his hamburger meat (chest hair) all episode long. Also, he looks like the guy from those diabetes commercials.

Bob Wylie is my Darkhorse for Breakout Reality TV star for 2018 #Browns #Hardknocks pic.twitter.com/rVljo8oUH8 — Mike (@MikeDCtown) August 8, 2018

More of him, please.

6. John Dorsey's fashion sense

Even in the middle of the summer, John Dorsey is committed to his signature look of crewneck sweatshirt over a button-up. He debuted looking like a guy who intentionally shows up 15 minutes late to a function just so he can tell everyone "sorry, I was on my boat."

Hot damn John Dorsey is a stud. He rocks the crewneck and shorts in the summer just like me.#Browns #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/cKu8h2Mt8V — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 8, 2018

Also, he's an actual cartoon character in that his closet is just a bunch of the same exact outfit.

Browns GM John Dorsey tells @gmfb he has a different Browns sweatshirt for each day of the week. "It makes life a lot simpler." — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) May 2, 2018

John Dorsey is allways wearing a oversize sweatshirt,shorts, and air monarchs. The man is in a constant state of readyness to mow a lawn or critcize another mans charcoal formation — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) August 8, 2018

Even your dad is in awe at how much of a dad John Dorsey is.

7. Gregg Williams

Williams is the kind of guy who as soon as he shows up on screen, you think to yourself, "yeah, that guy is definitely bad news." He's angry. He's menacing. He screams 80 percent of his words. He has, like, four frosted tips. You may not know what he's up to, but you know it's probably not good.

But even if you don't trust him, you have to give it up to him for this spectacular line of dialogue.

8. This guy eating an entire plate of mussels during the middle of a meeting

Sneakily weird part of last night’s Hard Knocks was this dude just eating a whole plate of mussels during a meeting pic.twitter.com/9Q39BaN9hM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 8, 2018

Strange move at NFL training camp. Definitely going to need to get a look at that cafeteria next week.